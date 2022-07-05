Chennai International Tourism: Fly Directly To Africa With This Airline

Planning for a trip to Africa? Fret not as Ethiopian Airlines will take you directly from Chennai to Africa’s main city, Addis Ababa. Chennai is now seen as one of the important cities with potential international travel, hence, Ethiopian Airlines jumps in. This airline also provides direct flying options from other different Indian states like Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru to Africa. The Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 787-8 has the capacity to fly 187 passengers.

Chennai will become the fourth Indian state to have a direct flight connection to Addis Ababa. This comes right after the covid-19 pandemic. This was initially planned to be introduced in June 2020. Ethiopian Airlines have been working on delivering cargo flights to and from Chennai.

As per the reports, Lemma Yadecha Gudeta, Chief Executive of Ethiopian Airlines said that the flight will function three times a week from Chennai to Addis Ababa cities. This is the first direct passenger flight connection. The next destinations to start the services are Hyderabad and Ahmedabad.

This decision comes after noticing the increase in Indian travellers heading to different regions of Africa. As there are various flight services in India, passengers are finding it easy to travel to various African destinations.

According to reports, patients from South Africa head to Chennai for different medical treatments. Not just patients, but even students are travelling to different parts of Chennai for higher education. Thus, making travel swift and convenient for everyone across different fields and reasons.

The first service of Ethiopian airlines was started in 1966 in Delhi. Gradually, it spread across different states like Mumbai and Bengaluru.