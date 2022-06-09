Thursday, Jun 09, 2022
Celebrate World Gin Day With These Cocktails From Pune's Soy Como Soy

Pandan leaves, oregano, fennel... there's a lot going on here

Aromatics in gin cocktails are the perfect drink for hot days Shutterstock

Updated: 09 Jun 2022 12:13 pm

Nikkei cuisine, a harmonious blend of Japanese and Peruvian culinary traditions, has sparked a global interest among chefs, restaurateurs and diners alike in the past few years. Pune's brand new restaurant Soy Como Soy brings this blend of vibrant flavours and traditions to diners’ plates. Spanish for ‘I am what I am,’ Soy Como Soy channels the intrigue and intimacy of a speakeasy, the vibrancy and individuality of an izakaya and the brightness of Nikkei cuisine. For World Gin day, they have put together cocktail recipes that you can make at home.  

PANDAN PLUSH

Glassware - Old fashioned
Ice Block
Garnish - Matcha Dust/ Pandan Leaf

Ingredients
Pandan infused gin - 60ml
Marakkesh Bitters - 4 drops
Green Tea Syrup - 10ml
Water - 35ml

Method
Put all the ingredients into a bowl. Souz vide for 3 hours at 130F. Allow it to cool and strain. Stir well, garnish and serve.

OREGIN-TO

Glassware - Highball (Tin Can)
Ice Cubes
Garnish - Oregano Stem

Ingredients
Oregano leaves infused gin - 60ml
Tonic water - 120ml
Light Fennel Syrup - 10ml

Method
Put all the ingredients into a shaker to make sure it's shaken well. Pour the drink into the glass and then garnish and serve. 

