Celebrate World Gin Day With These Cocktails From Pune's Soy Como Soy

Nikkei cuisine, a harmonious blend of Japanese and Peruvian culinary traditions, has sparked a global interest among chefs, restaurateurs and diners alike in the past few years. Pune's brand new restaurant Soy Como Soy brings this blend of vibrant flavours and traditions to diners’ plates. Spanish for ‘I am what I am,’ Soy Como Soy channels the intrigue and intimacy of a speakeasy, the vibrancy and individuality of an izakaya and the brightness of Nikkei cuisine. For World Gin day, they have put together cocktail recipes that you can make at home.
PANDAN PLUSH
Glassware - Old fashioned
Ice Block
Garnish - Matcha Dust/ Pandan Leaf
Ingredients
Pandan infused gin - 60ml
Marakkesh Bitters - 4 drops
Green Tea Syrup - 10ml
Water - 35ml
Method
Put all the ingredients into a bowl. Souz vide for 3 hours at 130F. Allow it to cool and strain. Stir well, garnish and serve.
OREGIN-TO
Glassware - Highball (Tin Can)
Ice Cubes
Garnish - Oregano Stem
Ingredients
Oregano leaves infused gin - 60ml
Tonic water - 120ml
Light Fennel Syrup - 10ml
Method
Put all the ingredients into a shaker to make sure it's shaken well. Pour the drink into the glass and then garnish and serve.