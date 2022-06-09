Celebrate World Gin Day With These Cocktails From Pune's Soy Como Soy

Nikkei cuisine, a harmonious blend of Japanese and Peruvian culinary traditions, has sparked a global interest among chefs, restaurateurs and diners alike in the past few years. Pune's brand new restaurant Soy Como Soy brings this blend of vibrant flavours and traditions to diners’ plates. Spanish for ‘I am what I am,’ Soy Como Soy channels the intrigue and intimacy of a speakeasy, the vibrancy and individuality of an izakaya and the brightness of Nikkei cuisine. For World Gin day, they have put together cocktail recipes that you can make at home.

PANDAN PLUSH

Glassware - Old fashioned

Ice Block

Garnish - Matcha Dust/ Pandan Leaf

Ingredients

Pandan infused gin - 60ml

Marakkesh Bitters - 4 drops

Green Tea Syrup - 10ml

Water - 35ml

Method

Put all the ingredients into a bowl. Souz vide for 3 hours at 130F. Allow it to cool and strain. Stir well, garnish and serve.

OREGIN-TO

Glassware - Highball (Tin Can)

Ice Cubes

Garnish - Oregano Stem

Ingredients

Oregano leaves infused gin - 60ml

Tonic water - 120ml

Light Fennel Syrup - 10ml

Method

Put all the ingredients into a shaker to make sure it's shaken well. Pour the drink into the glass and then garnish and serve.