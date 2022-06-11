Saturday, Jun 11, 2022
CDC Raises Monkeypox Travel Advisory To Level 2

So far, 29 countries have reported 1,019 infections of the poxvirus

CDC has said the monkeypox virus is not known to linger in the air. However, research is still going Shutterstock

Updated: 11 Jun 2022 10:28 am

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) just flagged monkeypox as an Alert -- Level 2 advisory for travellers. This is applicable when traveling to both endemic and non-endemic countries that are experiencing monkeypox outbreaks.

So far, 29 countries have reported 1,019 infections of the poxvirus, says the agency. 

The CDC has three levels:
Watch -- Level 1: Practice usual precautions
Alert -- Level 2: Practice enhanced precautions
Warning -- Level 3: Avoid nonessential travel

Level 2 - enhanced precautions - includes avoiding contact with people infested with the virus, with dead or live animals, and with contaminated materials like beds and pillows and towels.

The CDC has said that the "risk to the general public is low, but you should seek medical care immediately if you develop new, unexplained skin rash (lesions on any part of the body), with or without fever and chills."

So far (as of June 6), the list of destinations with confirmed cases as per CDC include - Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, England, Finland, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Hungary, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Latvia, Malta, Mexico, Morocco, Netherlands, Northern Ireland, Norway, Portugal, Scotland, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, United States, and Wales.

On June 8, Brazil confirmed its first case of monkeypox which was found in a man who had travelled to Europe. 

You can read more about monkeypox here.

