Bengaluru Local: Head To RCB Bar & Café This International Blues Music Day



RCB Bar & Café of Bengaluru is all set to join the global celebration of International Blues Music Day on August 6 this year with when a team of local talented blues musicians will jam together to celebrate this genre music which was born in the United States but soon became a symbol of camaraderie across international borders.

International Blues Music Day is celebrated on the first Saturday of August every year since 2013.

Grammy winner guitarist Dr Prakash Sontakke

Headliners include Dr. Prakash Sontakke, a slide guitar player who won a Grammy as part of Ricky Kej's first album and has performed all over the world and at NAMM; Chronic Blues Circus, who have been performing without a break since 1991 and are the city’s oldest Blues Band; Herbert Paul, who is known for his 'Hendrix' style and covers a lot of the iconic musician’s tunes; Natasha Carroll & Oran, where Natasha is a singer-songwriter and ukelele player who finds her inspiration from classic rock and alternative folk music, to name a few.

Line up of musicians for RCB Bar & Cafe's blues music fest

The celebration is part of RCB Bar & Café’s effort to revive the city’s live music scene, which had slowed down for a while owing to the pandemic restrictions. Home to one of the most eclectic live music scenes in the country, Bangalore was once known to offer plenty of entertainment options to music lovers - from acoustic jam sessions to rock and roll evenings.

With a deep understanding of what Bangaloreans are looking for, RCB Bar and Café, has put together a first-of-its-kind amalgamation of culinary, mixology, and cultural experiences, to give music lovers memorable live experiences in the heart of the city. The Midweek Buzz organised every Wednesday includes live performances by local and national or international musicians and artists. For the Weekend Buzz organised every Friday and Saturday, they host live DJ nights to amp up the high-energy experience with electronic music. And the Sunday Weekend Mix is a night dedicated to enjoy a mix of live band performances or DJ nights, to help patrons unwind, relax, and get ready for the week ahead.

When: Saturday, August 6, 2022; 3pm onwards

Where: RCB Bar and Cafe, 1st Floor, 1 Sobha, No. 50, St Marks Rd, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru 560001

Contact: 99809-99944