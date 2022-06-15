Bali Offers 5-Year Digital Nomad Visas For Remote Workers With A Passion For Travel

With more companies opting for the work-from-home model, several travellers can't contain their excitement. Hyping the term workstation, travellers now explore exotic and scenic places and deliver their work commitment at the same time. Therefore, several tourist destinations are making sure they are meeting up to the demands of the travellers. Keeping this in mind, Bali introduces the five-year digital nomad visas for travellers who are working from home. You can live on the island tax-free!

As per the report, the tourism minister, Sandiaga Uno, aims at luring 3.6 million overseas visitors back to the region via spiritual retreats and ecotourism. For this, the five-year visa will be helpful. Bali is not the first Asian beach destination to introduce this. Several destinations like Estonia, Spain and Venue have opted for ways to sustain tourism post-covid-19 travel ban.

The five-year visa plan is very strategic and well thought out. Travellers can not only work remotely but they can also stay on the island for half a decade, without paying any taxes. This will also give the travellers an opportunity to explore local places and thus, helping Bali build its tourism sector.

In an interview, Sandiago Uno said that ecological tourism, sporting events and the five-year visa will help in creating over 1 million (10 lakh) job opportunities for Indonesians. Uno continued by saying,” In the past, the three S was: sun, sea, and sand. We’re moving it to serenity, spirituality and sustainability. This way we’re getting better quality and better impact to the local economy.”

If compared with other nations, the digital visa offered by Bali is much longer. This new technique will help in avoiding the risk of quick deportation after the visa expires and other legal issues.