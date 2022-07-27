At These Best Tropical Islands, You Can Work And Enjoy Nature

A getaway to cool and serene beaches and where nature is at its best, is just what we need. If you are looking for such places, you should head to Curacao, Aruba and Jamaica. These popular Caribbean tropical islands will not only let you work but will also let you enjoy nature and serve the right kind of detox. This works like a charm, especially for US digital nomads who want to work as well as play.

Zenefits, a human resource software company, recently listed 50 tropical islands to visit. The places were marked based on seven factors – population, average temperature, WiFi speed, cost of accommodation, average temperature, the proximity of the place from US, things to do and places to see.

Topping the list is Curacao. It is a Dutch-Caribbean island with appropriate temperature and top WiFi speed. In the other parameters which focused on sightseeing, the serene beaches, coves and the national park will take your heart away. You can see turtles and a lot more.

According to media reports, Koh Phangan in Thailand is the right location for people who are working remotely. It is also one of the less expensive places. Leaving out accommodation, you have to spend just $17 (Rs 1,358.33) a day.

This comes in favour to all US workers who are working from home and are in want to travel to different locations to work. To let them enjoy as well as work, several countries are taking steps to ensure they have the best of their business-leisure trip. In response to this, several countries like Indonesia, are mulling a special visa for remote workers. On the other hand, Thailand is introducing tax incentives for long-term visa holders.