Wednesday, May 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Travel

An Ode To Their Wings: Uttarakhand To Host A Butterfly Festival

The Titli Utsav will be organised from June 4 to June 7, 2022

An Ode To Their Wings: Uttarakhand To Host A Butterfly Festival
A Yellow Swallowtail butterfly Wandering_Photographer/Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 May 2022 8:48 pm

The hilly state of Uttarakhand is a sight to behold in every season. And if there is one thing that can compete with the stunning beauty of the state’s snow-capped peaks and tall trees, it is the humble butterfly. Vibrant and awe-inspiring, it is no secret that the state values the myriad species of butterflies that are found in abundance here, so much so that Uttarakhand is only the second state in the country to have a state butterfly (called the Common Peacock). 

Closeup of a beautiful butterfly
Closeup of a beautiful butterfly Sushil bisht/Shutterstock

When the 2022 Devalsari Titli Utsav starts on June 4, there is one thing that will be front and centre - butterflies and their conservation. The third edition of Titli Utsav hopes to draw hundreds of visitors to the humble town of Devalsari, located in the Tehri Garhwal District. Organised to promote nature-based tourism in the state while promoting butterfly watching as a means to raise awareness about their species, the festival will run for three days, till June 7. 

Uttarakhand Forest Research Institute recorded the King Crow butterfly’s presence at Bhujiyaghat
Uttarakhand Forest Research Institute recorded the King Crow butterfly’s presence at Bhujiyaghat Twitter/@ukfrihaldwani

Garhwal region of the western Himalayas account for 30% of the butterfly species that have been found in India. Its rich flora of Uttarakhand is the perfect breeding ground for these insects; it is this diversity that the state is hoping to protect by promoting butterfly eco-tourism. The festival assumes greater importance owing to the discovery of a new species of butterfly for the first time in Uttarakhand. Uttarakhand Forest Research Institute recorded the King Crow butterfly’s presence at Bhujiyaghat in the district of Nainital.

Related stories

Butterfly Ayurveda: Reformulating Ancient Science For Modern Healing

This Man Quit His Lecturer Post To Set Up Karnataka’s First Private Butterfly Park At The Foothills Of Western Ghats

Where Wings Flutter Freely: A Sneak Peak Into Karnataka's First Private Butterfly Park

During the pandemic-induced lockdown as well, two rare species of butterflies and moths - Redbreast (Papilio alcmenor) and Aday-flying moth (achelura bifasciata) - made a reappearance in the hills of Uttarakhand after over a century. 

Tags

Travel Butterfly Uttarakhand Butterfly Ecotourism Ecotourism Titli Utsav Butterfly Festival
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Arun Lal Gets Married Again - Who Is Bulbul Saha?

Arun Lal Gets Married Again - Who Is Bulbul Saha?

Poor Man’s Food In New Avatar: Marathwada's Drought Food Is Now Trending As Superfood

Poor Man’s Food In New Avatar: Marathwada's Drought Food Is Now Trending As Superfood