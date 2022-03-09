Inside India’s Only Interactive Music Museum 

In a day and age when travel is going digital and interactive travel is expected to happen mostly through screens, India’s first and only interactive music museum in Bengaluru is changing the landscape.

The Indian Music Experience Museum in Bengaluru is first of its kind in the country, with a hi-tech exhibit area and nine galleries. Aimed at introducing everyone to the diversity of Indian music, it is home to a sound garden with 10 ‘playable’ music sculptures, a learning centre for music education and several performance spaces. Being an official institutional affiliate of the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles, USA, the museum is a haven for history and music enthusiasts.

The Instruments Gallery in the museum

Not only that, the museum’s collection includes approximately 200 musical instruments — including those owned and played by legendary artists — artifacts such as gramophones, artists' costumes, and musical archives.

What Not to Miss

The museum also has several ongoing and upcoming exhibitions and some permanent ones. If you’re a lover of history and music, then the exhibit ‘Songs of Struggle’ is something to look forward to. This archival exhibit showcases how music has been a part of political movements, right from India’s national movement to songs of protest that expressed dissent. The exhibit’s highlight is over 35 version of the song ‘Vande Mataram’.

Depicting stories through songs in the museum

One of the most prominent exhibition at the IME is the Ravi Shankar Centennial Exhibition (Ravi Shankar @100: India’s Global Musician), featuring his musical instruments, costumes, awards, rare photographs, and audio-visual recordings.

Digital Experiences

However, if you’re a fan or armchair travelling then the virtual walkthrough is one of the most sought after experiences, that is an insight into the full-fledged immersive experience. Another virtual experience is the IME walkthrough hosted by the museum’s director, who showcases fascinating aspects of Indian music.

Inside one of the galleries at the museum

In August 2021, the museum also unveiled a new permanent display featuring the Swarmandal (musical instrument) and the concert attire belonging to legendary vocalist Pandit Jasraj.

The museum is also home to stunning double-height display of over 100 musical instruments from across the country, along with information on their origins, making, and playing techniques. And in case you miss a particular exhibition an online exhibit on Google Art and Culture is also present for a delayed viewing.

One of the unique experiences at the museum

Additionally, as part of its mission to preserve and propagate musical heritage, the IME developed an online digital archive, dedicated to the legacy of Carnatic violin maestro Mysore T. Chowdiah. The digital archive houses notations and renditions of his compositions by various artists, as well as rare photographs and other information about this legendary musician.