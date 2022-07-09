Saturday, Jul 09, 2022
Americans Can Now Experience Canada’s Natural Space With The Help Of New Tourism Scheme

Updated: 09 Jul 2022 11:59 am

To witness nature’s beauty first-hand, Canada is that destination for you. The meandering and mesmerising natural spaces will leave you in awe and need for more serendipity time. To maintain a friendly neighbourhood relationship with the USA and make travelling easier as well as accessible, Canada is giving away free passes to American travellers to visit the different parks in the country.

According to the new Canada Refresh Program, travellers from America can win one of the passes to the 4000-year-old Parks Canada Discovery. These passes cost $113 each (Rs 8,964 approx). With this one pass, travellers can explore 80 destinations ranging from Glacier National Park om British Columbia to Banff National Park to Jasper National Park in Alberta and various other parks.

Along with this, Canada is also providing American travellers with another giveaway – Dream Nature Sabbatical. One lucky winner will win $20,000 (Rs 15,86,653 approx). The winner will also get transportation, accommodation, excursion, and other luxurious travel elements from high-end Canadian brands. Along with this, free food and different passes to parks.

As per reports, Gloria Loree, the senior vice president, marketing strategy and chief marketing officer for Destination Canada, said,” We're next-door neighbours — and we want to welcome back our American friends with access to places we know will lift their spirits and send them home with more than just a memory, with that good feeling you get after spending time at an old friends' home. So yeah, we have the lush forests, endless coastlines, towering mountains and spectacular lakes — but we have more than that. We have the ability to help Americans refresh, connect with nature, and take the time to deepen their appreciation for the richness that exists within these beautiful spaces.”

Vaccinated as well as unvaccinated travellers from the United States can participate in this giveaway. They do not have to fill out any pre-arrival testing. Travellers have to fill out a form on the country’s ArriveCAN app or the website.

To participate in the giveaway, one must be 21 years old. Online entry for the passes will end by 11.59 PM ET on July 31.

