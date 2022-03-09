Alila Diwa Goa takes pride in supporting sustainable tourism and reducing its carbon footprint by using biodegradable materials. The resort takes great care in minimizing its environmental impact by using primarily local materials and working with the environment to preserve indigenous ecosystems.

The “Zero Mile Water” programme works on the circular economy principle, where an automated in-house system washes, sterilizes and fills glass bottles, thereby not only cutting down on plastic waste but also eliminating carbon emissions involved in transporting the bottles to the hotel from a plant.

"At Hyatt, our purpose is to care for people so they can be their best. This includes supporting the communities in which we operate by caring for the planet," said Suveer Sodhi, General Manager. "Keeping this in mind, we are very proud to be the first hotel in Goa to install an in-house water bottling plant to further our support to eradicating single-use plastic across the hotel. This also helps us provide pure and safe drinking water in sterilized and sealed glass bottles to guests who are now more conscious and are constantly seeking responsible travel experiences."

Boon’s proprietary Clairvoyant IoT platform monitors the quality of each drop of drinking water. Guests can scan a unique QR code to get insights on the drinking water quality and impact in real time. “Goa is a unique place in India, and sustainable tourism is the only way forward to improve the area’s tourism-based economy while preserving nature that makes the destination such a unique place.," said Dr. Vibha Tripathi, CEO of Boon. "Single-use plastics can damage beaches and the beauty of nature. Replacing single-use plastic bottles with glass bottles is a small step in that direction, but it is a giant leap in thinking about our environment.”