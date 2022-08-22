A Ready Reckoner For Ganpati Festival of Mumbai

Ganesha Gully walk

The lane (gully) in Lalbaug, in central Mumbai, takes its name from the rows of Ganesha-shala or workshops where the Ganapati idols are made. Usually, the owners and sculptors will not stop you from entering or roaming around in the workshops but do take their permission before taking photographs. You will also find on sale the ritualistic offerings, various items for decorations, the idols for the Gauri-Ganapati festival, the sweets or the modak, etc. To stop the use of environment-unfriendly colours and material, many organisations are trying to spread awareness about making eco-friendly idols.

Ganapati festival dates

The Ganapati (Ganesha) Festival begins on Ganesha Chaturthi or the fourth day and ends on Anant Chaturdashi or the 14th day of the fortnight according to the lunar calendar. This year, the 11-day festival begins on August 31 and ends on September 9. Many people follow a curtailed calendar worshipping Ganapati for one and a half days, three days, five days and seven days.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in Mumbai Snehal Jeevan Pailkar / Shutterstock.com

Ganapati crawl

Visit the various Ganapati mandals (associations) in and around Mumbai. Most of the famous mandals observe the 11-day festival. The Girgaum Keshavji Naik Chawl festival, started in 1893, is said to be Mumbai’s oldest sarvajanik or community Ganapati festival. You cannot miss the Lalbaugcha Raja (dates back to 1934). The visit will extract every ounce of your patience. Depending whether you are visiting on a weekday or a weekend, you may have to wait for two to six hours in the general queue (Mukhadarshan); it takes far longer if you are waiting in the wish-fulfilment (Navas) queue. Watching famous film actors and other VIPs coming to offer their puja is also a favourite pastime here.

Some of the other famous Ganapatis are the Mumbaicha Raja of Ganesha Galli, Andhericha Raja (which celebrates for the longest duration as the idol is immersed five days after Anant-chaturdashi or the day when all other idols are taken for immersion), Fort Vibhag Ganesh Utsav Mandal, GSB Seva Mandal, Khetwadi Ganraj, Chembur’s Sahyadri Krida Mandal, etc.

A Ganpati Visarjan procession winding through Mumbai Snehal Jeevan Pailkar / Shutterstock.com

Ganapati Visarjan

As the towering idols are taken for immersion in the sea, hundreds of people, including musicians, follow in their wake. The sight has to be seen to be believed as the processions meander through the narrow lanes. Girgaum Chowpatty (Beach) on Marine Drive and Juhu Beach in the western suburbs are two of the most famous places to see the immersion. But be prepared for traffic restrictions and mammoth crowds. Be prepared traffic congestion and restrictions on the day of the final immersion.