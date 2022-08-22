Monday, Aug 22, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Travel

A Ready Reckoner For Ganpati Festival of Mumbai

Are you visiting Mumbai during the Ganpati Festival? Here is a list of five things to help you plan.

A Ganpati immersion in progress in Mumbai
A Ganpati immersion in progress in Mumbai Ramniklal Modi / Shutterstock.com

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Aug 2022 9:35 am

Ganesha Gully walk
The lane (gully) in Lalbaug, in central Mumbai, takes its name from the rows of Ganesha-shala or workshops where the Ganapati idols are made. Usually, the owners and sculptors will not stop you from entering or roaming around in the workshops but do take their permission before taking photographs. You will also find on sale the ritualistic offerings, various items for decorations, the idols for the Gauri-Ganapati festival, the sweets or the modak, etc. To stop the use of environment-unfriendly colours and material, many organisations are trying to spread awareness about making eco-friendly idols.

Ganapati festival dates
The Ganapati (Ganesha) Festival begins on Ganesha Chaturthi or the fourth day and ends on Anant Chaturdashi or the 14th day of the fortnight according to the lunar calendar. This year, the 11-day festival begins on August 31 and ends on September 9. Many people follow a curtailed calendar worshipping Ganapati for one and a half days, three days, five days and seven days.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in Mumbai
Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in Mumbai Snehal Jeevan Pailkar / Shutterstock.com

Ganapati crawl
Visit the various Ganapati mandals (associations) in and around Mumbai. Most of the famous mandals observe the 11-day festival.  The Girgaum Keshavji Naik Chawl festival, started in 1893, is said to be Mumbai’s oldest sarvajanik or community Ganapati festival. You cannot miss the Lalbaugcha Raja (dates back to 1934). The visit will extract every ounce of your patience. Depending whether you are visiting on a weekday or a weekend, you may have to wait for two to six hours in the general queue (Mukhadarshan); it takes far longer if you are waiting in the wish-fulfilment (Navas) queue. Watching famous film actors and other VIPs coming to offer their puja is also a favourite pastime here.

Related stories

Monsoon Travel: Fort Trekking In Maharashtra

Souvenirs From Maharashtra That You Must Have

Eat Like A Local In Maharashtra 

Some of the other famous Ganapatis are the Mumbaicha Raja of Ganesha Galli, Andhericha Raja (which celebrates for the longest duration as the idol is immersed five days after Anant-chaturdashi or the day when all other idols are taken for immersion), Fort Vibhag Ganesh Utsav Mandal, GSB Seva Mandal, Khetwadi Ganraj, Chembur’s Sahyadri Krida Mandal, etc.

A Ganpati Visarjan procession winding through Mumbai
A Ganpati Visarjan procession winding through Mumbai Snehal Jeevan Pailkar / Shutterstock.com

Ganapati Visarjan
As the towering idols are taken for immersion in the sea, hundreds of people, including musicians, follow in their wake. The sight has to be seen to be believed as the processions meander through the narrow lanes. Girgaum Chowpatty (Beach) on Marine Drive and Juhu Beach in the western suburbs are two of the most famous places to see the immersion. But be prepared for traffic restrictions and mammoth crowds. Be prepared traffic congestion and restrictions on the day of the final immersion.

Tags

Travel Explore Festivals Of India Maharashtra Ganesh Chaturthi Ganpati Festival Of Mumbai Lalbaugcha Raja Keshavji Nayak Chawl
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Mother-To-Be Bipasha Basu Says 'I Got A Baby In My Belly' In A Cute Video, Husband Karan Singh Grover Comments

Mother-To-Be Bipasha Basu Says 'I Got A Baby In My Belly' In A Cute Video, Husband Karan Singh Grover Comments

Book Review: Whose Bengal Is It?

Book Review: Whose Bengal Is It?