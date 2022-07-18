A 1960s Shipwreck Becomes South Goa’s New Tourist Attraction

Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder, as the famous saying goes, Goa has taken the notion seriously. Near the port town of Vasco in the South Goa district, half a century ago, there was wreckage. This has now become a thriving tourist destination. That ship is called SS Rita.

In the 1960s, the SS Rita carried railway tracks from Gujarat while heading to Goa when it crashed on the shore near Grand Island. The remains of the wreckage lies in the Zuari river.

As per media reports, the ship is believed to be damaged after hitting the rocks. However, there are no records which claim the incident. Media reports suggest that the shipwreck has now been turned into seven diving sites near the island. As the dept of the water is seven to 13-14 metres deep, the remains of the ship have been converted into an artificial reef.

The shipwreck has also become a shelter for fish. As per media reports, travellers who visit the famous wreck tourist destination say that it is one of the most beautiful and amazing sites. Tourists will discover a range of different things like winches of the ship, bow, davit, portholes, ladder and other things. These things are not damaged yet and are in proper shape.

This iconic site has successfully drawn many Indian tourists. As per media reports, domestic tourists are more excited to give it a try.

Media reports say that there are two more ships which are present in the same area. However, they are sunken in deeper parts of the seabed and are not reachable.