Lengthy drives, perfect putts, and sweet spots — if you like golf, you’re sure to enjoy the many impressive golfing destinations in Gujarat. Home to the superb Gaekwad Baroda Golf Club, which dates to the 1930s, Gujarat has recently seen the emergence of several world-class golf course — alongside either a hotel or time-share villas — around Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, and Vadodara. The Indian golf industry may be in a nascent stage, but Gujarat is poised to grow it as it draws domestic and international golfing aficionados and potential golfers.

Where: Vadodara

The multicultural ethos of this erstwhile princely state has its roots in the vision of Sayajirao Gaekwad III, the Maharaja of Baroda State from 1875 to 1939. Today, malls are cheek-by-jowl with mom-and-pop stores, expats trade hellos with locals, and new buildings stand shoulder to shoulder with heritage structures.

Gaekwad Baroda Golf Club

One of Gujarat’s most prestigious golf clubs, the Gaekwad Baroda Golf Club is set in the very heart of the city. The setting—amid the grounds of the magnificent Lukshmi Villas Palace built in 1890 by Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III—adds to the heritage of this royal expanse of verdure that has played host to numerous jet-setting celebs. Established in the 1930s as a private course, it was renovated and opened to the public in the 1990s. The 10-hole course, designed and developed by Ranjit Nanda, features immaculate greens punctuated by natural waterbodies, five teeing ground options on each hole, and the perfect layout for shot makers and strategic players.

Timings: 7am to 6pm

Where: Ahmedabad

India’s first UNESCO Urban World Heritage Site is a city of contrasts: centuries-old architecture and contemporary design, the busy old quarter and the modern city across the river, and street food and fine dining restaurants. Alongside the many bustling hotels, a range of golfing destinations has come up around the megapolis.

Gulmohar Greens Golf & Country Club

Representative Image: A golfer during the afternoon Hari Mahidhar / Shutterstock.com

This 18-hole adventure golf course is spread over a 3,500 sq ft area, and targets all age groups. Positioned as a practice zone and a fun activity, the golf resort designed by architects Nimishbhai Patel and Parulben Zaveri for the Parikh group’s spread across a verdant expanse of 75 acres. The Gulmohar Greens Golf & Country Club offers a range of activities and sports, along with plush accommodation, a dedicated sports complex, an athletic jogging track, party lawns, restaurants, conference and banquet halls. Spread over a green area of approximately 75 acres, the property features a nine-hole par-36 golf course with facility for coaching and leisure play. A five-acre driving range lets members learn and practise their golfing skills, and a professional coach is at hand to help enthusiasts refine their game. The club also has a golf academy with state-of- the-art equipment, gadgets, and software for coaching. Coaching packages for junior golfers and adults are also available.

Timings: 6.30am-5.30pm

Kensville Country Club

Located off Dev Dholera, roughly 40km from Ahmedabad, this 18-hole championship golf course has been co-designed by top Indian golfer Jeev Milkha Singh and Col (retired) KD Bagga. The club is part of a residential community, and the golf courses are open for members and their guests. The club house, overlooking the 1 tee and the 18 green, is a marvellous blend of colonial architecture and design and faultless service. Cleverly placed bunkers, waterbodies, and contoured greens offer a compelling challenge to the avid golfer. Other attractions include manicured gardens and landscaped terrain. The Gujarat Kensville Challenge 2011, hosted at the club, was the European Challenge’s first tour to India, and marked Gujarat’s first showing in the international golf circuit. Other popular tournaments held here include the Mercedes Trophy, Audi Quattro Cup, and BMW Golf Cup International. Numerous celebrities have been on the course.

Timings: 6am-6pm

Belvedere Golf and Country Club

Located in Shantigram, the township established by the Adani Group in Ahmedabad, this club promises a superlative golfing experience on its 9-hole golf course, which plays to a par of 36 amidst 100 acres of lush verdure. The driving range has 22 bays, a chipping green, and practice bunker. The driving range features a training and game analysis room with a sophisticated V1 Pro video analysis too and a Sam Puttlab tool, which uses ultrasound to analyse putting strokes. Golf lessons are also offered at the on-site golf academy. The shop is well stocked and its restaurant popular with its golfing guests.

Timings: 6.30am-6pm

Kalhaar Blues and Greens

Representative Image: A golf club on a cloudy day Shutterstock

Designed by legendary golf icon Jack Nicklaus’ company, Nicklaus Design, this stunning golf course prides itself on being one of the greenest places in Ahmedabad. The 18-hole golf course is lush and promises hours of golfing delight. Dotted with 14 lakes and white sand bunkers against the lush green, the property extends beyond the golf course. The lifestyle community project includes 801 residential villas and a club house, spa and resort. The facilities include a swimming pool, health club, mini theatre, cafeteria, tennis courts, and spaces to unwind. The pro shop offers a range of golf equipment, clothes, and accessories.

Timings: 6am-6pm

Glade One Golf Club

Minutes away from Ahmedabad, Glade One marries natural beauty and recreational pursuits. The championship golf course has been designed by Gary Player Design, a multi award-winning firm that has completed more than 325 courses in over 35 countries. Each of the nine holes has been meticulously designed and strikes a balance between aesthetics, playability, strategy, and leisure. It offers not just programmes for men, women, young adults, and juniors, but also the latest teaching equipment and PGA/ NGAI certified instructors. The facilities at this golfing resort include luxurious rooms, a spa, swimming pools, as well as a number of multi-cuisine restaurants. You could not possibly ask for more.

Timings: 7am-6pm

Where: Gandhinagar

The capital of Gujarat is located on the industrial corridor between Delhi and Mumbai. The green city has a host of tourist attractions, in- cluding Akshardham Temple, Indroda Nature Park, and Science City. But in recent times, golf resorts have put the city on the map.

Aalloa Hills Resort

Representative Image: This golf course is situated on an undulating terrain Shutterstock

Located just 15km from Gandhinagar, this golf resort is set across 500 acres of undulating terrain. Situated on the banks of the Sabarmati, with a vast reserve of forest land on one side and lush green valley on the other, the Aalloa Hills Resort provides the perfect golfing getaway. The 9-hole, 34-par adventure golf course has been developed over 25 acres and offers a challenging game to golf enthusiasts and experts. Bird lovers are in for a treat as sightings of peacocks, sun birds, ioras, kingfishers, and other birds are common. After your game, wind down with a Kerala Ayurvedic treatment.

Timings: 7am-7pm

Opal By Cambay

The Opal by Cambay, set in close proximity to the Mahatma Mandir, 1km from state capital Gandhinagar, is extremely popular. The gorgeous green setting, the 9-hole golf course with 30 turf stations, flood-lit courses (par 32) for night golfing, and villas are spread over an area of 78,746 sq m. The resort regularly plays host to professional tournaments, but amateurs can also enjoy the 240-metre-long and 40-metre-wide driving range. The virtual golfing segment offers high-tech simulation and the golf academy is set up on a 16-acre area.

Timings: 6.30am-8.30pm