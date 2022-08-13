ZIM Vs IND: India All-Rounder Washington Sundar Doubtful for Zimbabwe ODIs After Injuring Left Shoulder

India all-rounder Washington Sundar is unlikely to take part in three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe, which starts on August 18 in Harare. According to a ESPNCricinfo report, Sundar injured his left shoulder while fielding during his county stint with Lancashire on August 10. (More Cricket News)

Sundar is believed to have landed awkwardly in the eighth over while trying to stop a drive against Worcestershire in a Royal London One-Day Cup fixture at Old Trafford. He immediately left the field clutching his shoulder and took no further part in the match.

According to the report, Sundar is still feeling some discomfort in his shoulder and has been left out of Lancashire squad that is scheduled to face Hampshire at the Ageas Bowl in a Group B clash on Sunday. The Indian’s original plan was to play Sunday’s game and link up with his national teammates in Harare.

Sundar has been dealing with injuries for quite some time now. Earlier in the year, he missed India’s home T20s against West Indies and Sri Lanka because of a hamstring injury. During the IPL 2022, where he played for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sundar hurt his webbing twice and played just nine games.

At the start of the year, Sundar tested positive for COVID-19 and missed India’s tour of South Africa. Meanwhile, National Cricket Academy (NCA) head VVS Laxman will be coaching India in three ODIs against Zimbabwe in the absence of regular head coach Rahul Dravid.