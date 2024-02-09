WTA Qatar Open 2024 Live Streaming: Players, Schedule, Prize Money - All Details Of Doha Tennis Tournament

All roads lead to Qatar as the 2024 tennis season's first WTA 1000 tournament approaches. The Qatar Open will bring together 56 players from around the globe to play the singles event and 28 pairs will battle in the doubles draw. It will unite the top 20 players (excluding two) of the world including the defending champion Iga Swiatek of Poland, United States' Coco Gauff, four-time major champion Naomi Osaka of Japan and many more. (More Tennis news)
The Qatar TotalEnergies Open, for sponsorship reasons, takes place on outdoor hard courts at the Khalifa International Tennis & Squash Complex situated in Doha, Qatar. Around 7000 spectators are likely to witness some of the most exciting moments in women's tennis history. If tickets are still accessible, they can be reserved here.
Unfortunately, a recent update has revealed that Aryna Sabalenka, the 2024 Australian Open champion, due to a change in schedule and the reigning doubles champion Pegula, due to injury, will not be competing in the Qatar Open. They are the sole absentees of the top 20 female tennis players in the world.
Advertisement
When is the WTA Qatar Open happening?
The WTA Qatar Open is set to begin on February 11, Sunday. The singles and doubles finals are scheduled for February 17, Saturday. The draw ceremony of the tournament will be held on February 9.
Where to watch the WTA Qatar Open?
Live streaming of the Qatar Open will be available on official WTA platforms. For more broadcast details, click HERE.
Who are participating in the WTA Qatar Open?
Below are the names of the top ten seeds participating at the Qatar Open singles event:
1. Iga Swiatek, ranked 1 (reigning champion)
2. Coco Gauff, ranked 3.
3. Elena Rybakina, ranked 5
4. Ons Jabeur, ranked 6
5. Zheng Qinwen, ranked 7
6. Marketa Vondrousova, ranked 8
7. Maria Sakkari, ranked 9
8. Karolina Muchova is being replaced by Linda Noskova
9. Jelena Ostapenko, 11
10. Barbora Krejcikova, 12
What is the prize money of Qatar Open?
The 2024 WTA Qatar Open has revealed a total prize pool of USD 3,211,715 to be shared among the participating players. Given this, it marks the highest amount of prize money ever allocated for this tournament.