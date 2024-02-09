WTA Qatar Open 2024 Live Streaming: Players, Schedule, Prize Money - All Details Of Doha Tennis Tournament

All roads lead to Qatar as the 2024 tennis season's first WTA 1000 tournament approaches. The Qatar Open will bring together 56 players from around the globe to play the singles event and 28 pairs will battle in the doubles draw. It will unite the top 20 players (excluding two) of the world including the defending champion Iga Swiatek of Poland, United States' Coco Gauff, four-time major champion Naomi Osaka of Japan and many more. (More Tennis news)

The Qatar TotalEnergies Open, for sponsorship reasons, takes place on outdoor hard courts at the Khalifa International Tennis & Squash Complex situated in Doha, Qatar. Around 7000 spectators are likely to witness some of the most exciting moments in women's tennis history. If tickets are still accessible, they can be reserved here.