WPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Win By One Run Against Royal Challengers Bangalore To Qualify For Playoffs

Richa Ghosh tried her best but couldn't take Royal Challengers Bangalore past the line as Delhi Capitals won the match by one run in a close encounter at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Batting first, DC set an 182-run target for the RCB thanks to Jemimah Rodrigues and Alice Capsey's crucial contribution with the bat. RCB started well but played many dot balls in between. Richa Ghosh almost turned the tables in the last over but it was DC that came out victorious. With this win, DC qualified for the playoffs and gained the top spot in the points table as well.

March 11, 2024
March 11, 2024
       
WPL 2024: DC vs RCB | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Delhi Capitals players celebrate their win after the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Delhi Capitals won by 1 run.

WPL 2024: DC vs RCB | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Delhi Capitals player Alice Capsey consoles RCB's Shreyanka Rajesh Patil after the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

WPL 2024: DC vs RCB | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
RCB's Sophie Devine plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

WPL 2024: DC vs RCB | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
RCB's Richa Ghosh plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

WPL 2024: DC vs RCB | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Delhi Capitals players Jemimah Rodrigues and Radha celebrate the wicket of RCB's Sophie Molineux during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

WPL 2024: DC vs RCB | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Delhi Capitals players celebrate the wicket of RCB's Sophie Molineux during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

WPL 2024: DC vs RCB | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Delhi Capitals player Alice Capsey celebrates the wicket of RCB's Smriti Mandhana during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

WPL 2024: DC vs RCB | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Delhi Capitals batter Jemimah Rodrigues plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

WPL 2024: DC vs RCB | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Delhi Capitals batter Alice Capsey plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

WPL 2024: DC vs RCB | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Delhi Capitals batter Shafali Verma plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

WPL 2024: DC vs RCB | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Delhi Capitals batters Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma run between wickets during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

WPL 2024: DC vs RCB | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Royal Challengers Bangalore players celebrates the wicket of Delhi Capitals batter Shafali Verma during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Women's Premier League

