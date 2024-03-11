Sports

WPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Win By One Run Against Royal Challengers Bangalore To Qualify For Playoffs

Richa Ghosh tried her best but couldn't take Royal Challengers Bangalore past the line as Delhi Capitals won the match by one run in a close encounter at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Batting first, DC set an 182-run target for the RCB thanks to Jemimah Rodrigues and Alice Capsey's crucial contribution with the bat. RCB started well but played many dot balls in between. Richa Ghosh almost turned the tables in the last over but it was DC that came out victorious. With this win, DC qualified for the playoffs and gained the top spot in the points table as well.