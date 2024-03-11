WPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Win By One Run Against Royal Challengers Bangalore To Qualify For Playoffs

Delhi Capitals players celebrate their win after the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Delhi Capitals won by 1 run.
Delhi Capitals player Alice Capsey consoles RCB's Shreyanka Rajesh Patil after the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
RCB's Sophie Devine plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
RCB's Richa Ghosh plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
Delhi Capitals players Jemimah Rodrigues and Radha celebrate the wicket of RCB's Sophie Molineux during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
Delhi Capitals players celebrate the wicket of RCB's Sophie Molineux during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
Delhi Capitals player Alice Capsey celebrates the wicket of RCB's Smriti Mandhana during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
Delhi Capitals batter Jemimah Rodrigues plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
Delhi Capitals batter Alice Capsey plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
Delhi Capitals batter Shafali Verma plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Delhi Capitals batters Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma run between wickets during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Royal Challengers Bangalore players celebrates the wicket of Delhi Capitals batter Shafali Verma during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.