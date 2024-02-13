Sports

World Sports Live: South Africa Rebuild Against New Zealand In 2nd Test; Champions League Round Of 16 To Kick Off

The third India vs England Test in Rajkot inches closer, while Manchester City take on Copenhagen and Real Madrid face RB Leipzig in late-night UEFA Champions League Round of 16 duels. In India, the tennis action continues with the ATP Bengaluru Open. Follow the sports world live here

Outlook Sports Desk
Outlook Sports Desk

February 13, 2024

South Africa's Zubayr Hamza bats against New Zealand on day one of their second cricket Test match in Hamilton. Andrew Cornaga

Hello and Welcome! 

February 13 sees the return of UEFA Champions League (February 14, early hours, as per IST), with the round of 16 kicking off with the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City, Arsenal, and Bayern Munich in action. In Hamilton, the second New Zealand vs South Africa Test is underway with the Kiwis exerting early pressure on the visitors. Back in India, build-up to the hosts' third Test against England in Rajkot continues, with team and injury news now rolling in thick and fast. Elsewhere, the ATP Bengaluru Open tennis tournament continues, with several top seeds in action. Here are all the updates from sports world today, live. (Cricket News | Football News)

NZ Vs RSA, 2nd Test: Stumps On Day 1

After losing half their side with just 101 runs on the board, South Africa have made a good recovery in the final session on Day 1 of their second Test match against New Zealand in Hamilton. The visitors end the day at 220/6, with Ruan de Swardt (55 not out off 135 balls) and Shaun von Berg (34 off 82 balls) at the crease. Rachin Ravindra did the star turn for the Kiwis, with three wickets for just 33 runs off his 21 overs.

Advertisement

Badminton Asia Team Championships Begin

The whirlwind badminton calendar now rolls on to the Badminton Asia Team Championships in Shah Alam, Malaysia. The event begins today, though India's campaign in both the men's and women's categories starts tomorrow against China. From the Indian perspective, all eyes will be on PV Sindhu, who is making her much-awaited comeback post a prolonged left knee injury.

Advertisement

EPL: Chelsea Beat Crystal Palace

Conor Gallagher netted a brace as Chelsea beat Crystal Palace 3-1 in their English Premier League 2023-24 derby at Selhurst Park, in London.
Conor Gallagher netted a brace as Chelsea beat Crystal Palace 3-1 in their English Premier League 2023-24 derby at Selhurst Park, in London. Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
Advertisement

NZ Vs RSA 2nd Test, Day 1: Kiwis On Top

Along expected lines, New Zealand are again dominating proceedings in the second Test, after drubbing the Proteas in the first game. The home team have reduced South Africa to 127/5 after 57 overs on Day 1 in Hamilton, with Rachin Ravindra prising out two wickets.

Advertisement
Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement