February 13 sees the return of UEFA Champions League (February 14, early hours, as per IST), with the round of 16 kicking off with the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City, Arsenal, and Bayern Munich in action. In Hamilton, the second New Zealand vs South Africa Test is underway with the Kiwis exerting early pressure on the visitors. Back in India, build-up to the hosts' third Test against England in Rajkot continues, with team and injury news now rolling in thick and fast. Elsewhere, the ATP Bengaluru Open tennis tournament continues, with several top seeds in action. Here are all the updates from sports world today, live. (Cricket News | Football News)
NZ Vs RSA, 2nd Test: Stumps On Day 1
After losing half their side with just 101 runs on the board, South Africa have made a good recovery in the final session on Day 1 of their second Test match against New Zealand in Hamilton. The visitors end the day at 220/6, with Ruan de Swardt (55 not out off 135 balls) and Shaun von Berg (34 off 82 balls) at the crease. Rachin Ravindra did the star turn for the Kiwis, with three wickets for just 33 runs off his 21 overs.
Badminton Asia Team Championships Begin
The whirlwind badminton calendar now rolls on to the Badminton Asia Team Championships in Shah Alam, Malaysia. The event begins today, though India's campaign in both the men's and women's categories starts tomorrow against China. From the Indian perspective, all eyes will be on PV Sindhu, who is making her much-awaited comeback post a prolonged left knee injury.
EPL: Chelsea Beat Crystal Palace
NZ Vs RSA 2nd Test, Day 1: Kiwis On Top
Along expected lines, New Zealand are again dominating proceedings in the second Test, after drubbing the Proteas in the first game. The home team have reduced South Africa to 127/5 after 57 overs on Day 1 in Hamilton, with Rachin Ravindra prising out two wickets.