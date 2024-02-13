February 13 sees the return of UEFA Champions League (February 14, early hours, as per IST), with the round of 16 kicking off with the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City, Arsenal, and Bayern Munich in action. In Hamilton, the second New Zealand vs South Africa Test is underway with the Kiwis exerting early pressure on the visitors. Back in India, build-up to the hosts' third Test against England in Rajkot continues, with team and injury news now rolling in thick and fast. Elsewhere, the ATP Bengaluru Open tennis tournament continues, with several top seeds in action. Here are all the updates from sports world today, live. (Cricket News | Football News)