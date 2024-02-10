Hello and Welcome!
Later in the day, reigning champions Qatar will face first-time finalists Jordan in the AFC Asian Cup 2023 final, with the victor claiming the title for the next four years. Qatar are the hosts and holders, while Jordan, through their grit and spirit, have become the people's favourites ahead of the trophy bout.
Before that, though, India's Sumit Nagal will play his Chennai Open semi-final. Nagal, who cruised into the penultimate round on February 9, will take on third-seed Dalibor Svrcina, with the match scheduled for 3:00 PM at the time of writing - though it is subject to change.
Between, before, and beyond those two key events, the build-up to and updates from other sporting events, including the AFCON and ICC U-19 World Cup are likely to come in. And is today the day India finally reveal their team for the third Test against England?
Kohli To Miss Full ENG Test Series
It's official. After days and days of speculation around Virat Kohli's availability for the India vs England Test series, especially after he had missed the first two matches, it can now be confirmed that he will not be part of the Indian squad. This will be the first-ever home series that the stalwart will miss. Shreyas Iyer is out too, presumably due to back stiffness that he is reportedly experiencing.
On This Day: India's First-Ever Test Win
A whole 72 years ago, to the day, India had recorded their first-ever Test win. It came on home soil, in Chennai (then Madras), against England on February 10, 1952 in the last game of a five-match series. This was the 24th Test India were playing, and they finally tasted a victory thanks to Vinoo Mankad's 12-wicket match haul. England were bowled out for 183 in their second essay as the hosts won by an innings and eight runs.
Gukesh Beats Carlsen!
Indian Grand Master D. Gukesh has beaten World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen in the second round of the Weissenhaus Freestyle Chess G.O.A.T Challenge in Hamburg, Germany. He also defeated reigning world champion Ding Liren of China and Levon Aronian of the USA to cap off a memorable day. Gukesh sits joint second alongside Uzbekistan’s Nodirbek Abdusattorov with 3 points out of a possible 4.