Later in the day, reigning champions Qatar will face first-time finalists Jordan in the AFC Asian Cup 2023 final, with the victor claiming the title for the next four years. Qatar are the hosts and holders, while Jordan, through their grit and spirit, have become the people's favourites ahead of the trophy bout.

Before that, though, India's Sumit Nagal will play his Chennai Open semi-final. Nagal, who cruised into the penultimate round on February 9, will take on third-seed Dalibor Svrcina, with the match scheduled for 3:00 PM at the time of writing - though it is subject to change.

Between, before, and beyond those two key events, the build-up to and updates from other sporting events, including the AFCON and ICC U-19 World Cup are likely to come in. And is today the day India finally reveal their team for the third Test against England?

Follow here for all the updates from sports world live today. (Cricket News | Football News)