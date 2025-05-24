Kidambi Srikanth is up against Yushi Tanaka

Welcome to the highlights of today's sports news and events. India's squad for the five-Test cricket series against England will be announced, while the Three Lions themselves enter Day 3 of their one-off match against Zimbabwe. In Kuala Lumpur, Kidambi Srikanth defeated Japan's Yushi Tanaka in the Malaysia Masters men's singles badminton semi-finals. In NBA, New York Knicks lost to Indiana Pacers in Game 2 of their ongoing NBA Conference Finals series at Madison Square Garden. Later, Novak Djokovic meets Hubert Hurkacz in the quest for his long-awaited 100th ATP Tour title in Geneva. Follow updates from the sports world on Saturday, May 24, 2025.

24 May 2025, 11:57:05 am IST Srikanth Kidambi Vs Yushi Tanaka Live Score: Third Match Point Third time lucky for Kidambi Srikanth! He has done it as Yushi Tanaka hits it wide to hand Kidambi the game and match. Srikanth 21-18 24-22 Tanaka

24 May 2025, 07:06:25 am IST Sports News Today LIVE, May 24: ICYMI! CHAMPIONS 🏆 🎇#4PARTHENOPE #SCUDETTONAPOLI pic.twitter.com/9UopMs2XXZ — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) May 23, 2025 Scott McTominay scored with an acrobatic bicycle kick before halftime and Romelu Lukaku doubled the lead with a solo goal after the break in the decisive 2-0 home win over Cagliari. With this victory, Antonio Conte became the first coach to win the Italian championship with three different teams.

24 May 2025, 07:25:58 am IST Sports News Today LIVE, May 24: Djokovic Enters Geneva Open Final Former world no 1 Novak Djokovic is one win away from a 100th career singles title on the ATP tour after advancing to the final at the Geneva Open on Friday. The 24-time Grand Slam singles champion let a match-point chance slip in the second set before beating British qualifier Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-1 in their semifinal.

24 May 2025, 08:19:02 am IST Sports News Today LIVE, May 24: Indiana Pacers Beat New York Knicks Pascal Siakam scored a playoff career-high 39 points, and the Indiana Pacers beat the New York Knicks 114-109 on Friday night for a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference finals.

24 May 2025, 09:03:00 am IST Sports News Today LIVE, May 24: Caroline Garcia To Bid Adieu At French Open 2025 French tennis star Caroline Garcia has announced that she would retire from the sport after the 2025 edition of the French Open at Roland Garros. Garcia, who is ranked No. 145, will face Bernarda Pera in the first round of the Parisian tournament.

24 May 2025, 09:39:33 am IST Sports News Today LIVE, May 24: Liverpool In For Florian Wirtz Transfer Window is upon us and with the 2024-25 season ending soon, the transfer rumours have taken the headlines. The biggest one to make the headlines is Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz, who is tipped to make the move to Anfield come next season. As per reports, the German will be making the move to England in a deal close to £120m.

24 May 2025, 10:33:18 am IST Sports News Today LIVE, May 24: Mohammed Shami To Miss England Test Series? Reports coming out today that pacer Mohammed Shami could miss the all-important India tour of England Test Series 2025. As per a report published in the ESPNCricinfo, the selectors could drop Shami due to the pacer not meeting the high demands of Test cricket.

24 May 2025, 11:05:07 am IST Srikanth Kidambi Vs Yushi Tanaka Live Score: First Meeting Between These Two Srikanth Kidambi will be taking on Yushi Tanaka for the first time. The Japanese right-hander is currently ranked 23rd in the world. Kidambi will be making the top-50 this week irrespective of the result here.

24 May 2025, 11:08:56 am IST Srikanth Kidambi Vs Yushi Tanaka Live Score: Japanese Shuttler Starts Off Well Yushi Tanaka has started off well against Kidambi Srikanth in the men's singles semi-final with the Japanese shuttler taking a 5-1 lead in the first game. The Indian shuttler needs to refocus and fight his way back into this one.

24 May 2025, 11:10:36 am IST Srikanth Kidambi Vs Yushi Tanaka Live Score: Kidambi Fights Back After going 1-4 down, Kidambi has fought back and how! 4-1 has now immediately become 4-3 and P Gopichand from the far end, applauds the Indian after the latter wins a point.

24 May 2025, 11:14:34 am IST Srikanth Kidambi Vs Yushi Tanaka Live Score: Kidambi Shows His Experience India's Kidambi Srikanth is not going to give up so easily. The Indian sees his lead fall away with Tanaka taking a 9-4 lead but the former somehow manages to make it 8-9 in the first game.

24 May 2025, 11:20:34 am IST Srikanth Kidambi Vs Yushi Tanaka Live Score: Kidambi Roaring Back And How Despite glimpses of brilliance from Yushi Tanaka, Kidambi is showing no signs of give up here. The Indian shuttler is pushing the world no 23 to the end and this semi-final is turning out to be a great fight between the two shuttlers.

24 May 2025, 11:25:35 am IST Srikanth Kidambi Vs Yushi Tanaka Live Score: Kidambi Srikanth Eyes First Game Srikanth is two game points away from taking the first game and take a 1-0 lead.

24 May 2025, 11:27:21 am IST Srikanth Kidambi Vs Yushi Tanaka Live Score: Kidambi Srikanth Wins First Game India's Kidambi Srikanth has taken the first game 21-18 despite trailing for most parts. The experienced campaigner oozed his class in the latter stages of the game as his smashes and clever play allowed him to comeback into the tie and force Yushi Tanaka into making errors.

24 May 2025, 11:30:50 am IST Srikanth Kidambi Vs Yushi Tanaka Live Score: Japanese In Control Of Second Game Yushi Tanaka has started the second game in a blistering fashion, taking a 4-0 lead.

24 May 2025, 11:35:59 am IST Srikanth Kidambi Vs Yushi Tanaka Live Score: Tanaka Forcing Kidambi Into Errors Srikanth has been pushed back by Tanaka in the second game but the Indian is not completely out of this one.

24 May 2025, 11:37:52 am IST Srikanth Kidambi Vs Yushi Tanaka Live Score: Kidambi You Beauty! Kidambi has fought his way back into the second game and after a slow start, the Indian is now levelled 9-9. Exceptional from the world no 63, who not showing any signs of slowing down.

24 May 2025, 11:41:35 am IST Srikanth Kidambi Vs Yushi Tanaka Live Score: Kidambi Leads At the interval in the second game, Kidambi has fought back from a five-point lead to claw his way back to lead 11-10.

24 May 2025, 11:44:57 am IST Srikanth Kidambi Vs Yushi Tanaka Live Score: Kidambi Looking To Close It Out It's 13-12 for Kidambi Srikanth in the second game and his net play is giving Yushi Tanaka nightmares. The Japanese, who started off so well, is looking out of sorts.

24 May 2025, 11:49:37 am IST Srikanth Kidambi Vs Yushi Tanaka Live Score: Kidambi 17-17 All Wow! This game is down to the wire. It seemed Kidambi had the game in his grasp but Tanaka has fought back to level it all.