Srikanth Kidambi Vs Yushi Tanaka Highlights, Malaysia Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Powers His Way Into The Final

Sports News Today Highlights: Follow the latest scores and updates from across the sporting world in our daily blog on Saturday, May 24, 2025

Kidambi-Srikanth
Kidambi Srikanth is up against Yushi Tanaka
Welcome to the highlights of today's sports news and events. India's squad for the five-Test cricket series against England will be announced, while the Three Lions themselves enter Day 3 of their one-off match against Zimbabwe. In Kuala Lumpur, Kidambi Srikanth defeated Japan's Yushi Tanaka in the Malaysia Masters men's singles badminton semi-finals. In NBA, New York Knicks lost to Indiana Pacers in Game 2 of their ongoing NBA Conference Finals series at Madison Square Garden. Later, Novak Djokovic meets Hubert Hurkacz in the quest for his long-awaited 100th ATP Tour title in Geneva. Follow updates from the sports world on Saturday, May 24, 2025.
LIVE UPDATES

Srikanth Kidambi Vs Yushi Tanaka Live Score: Third Match Point

Third time lucky for Kidambi Srikanth! He has done it as Yushi Tanaka hits it wide to hand Kidambi the game and match.

Srikanth 21-18 24-22 Tanaka

Sports News Today LIVE, May 24: Good Morning!

Greetings and a very warm welcome to everyone joining us early this weekend. We will bring to you all that is current and relevant in the world of sports on Saturday, May 24. Do watch this space for more.

Sports News Today LIVE, May 24: ICYMI!

Scott McTominay scored with an acrobatic bicycle kick before halftime and Romelu Lukaku doubled the lead with a solo goal after the break in the decisive 2-0 home win over Cagliari. With this victory, Antonio Conte became the first coach to win the Italian championship with three different teams.

Sports News Today LIVE, May 24: Djokovic Enters Geneva Open Final

Former world no 1 Novak Djokovic is one win away from a 100th career singles title on the ATP tour after advancing to the final at the Geneva Open on Friday. The 24-time Grand Slam singles champion let a match-point chance slip in the second set before beating British qualifier Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-1 in their semifinal.

Sports News Today LIVE, May 24: Indiana Pacers Beat New York Knicks

Pascal Siakam scored a playoff career-high 39 points, and the Indiana Pacers beat the New York Knicks 114-109 on Friday night for a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference finals.

Sports News Today LIVE, May 24: Caroline Garcia To Bid Adieu At French Open 2025

French tennis star Caroline Garcia has announced that she would retire from the sport after the 2025 edition of the French Open at Roland Garros. Garcia, who is ranked No. 145, will face Bernarda Pera in the first round of the Parisian tournament.

Sports News Today LIVE, May 24: Liverpool In For Florian Wirtz

Transfer Window is upon us and with the 2024-25 season ending soon, the transfer rumours have taken the headlines. The biggest one to make the headlines is Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz, who is tipped to make the move to Anfield come next season. As per reports, the German will be making the move to England in a deal close to £120m.

Sports News Today LIVE, May 24: Mohammed Shami To Miss England Test Series?

Reports coming out today that pacer Mohammed Shami could miss the all-important India tour of England Test Series 2025. As per a report published in the ESPNCricinfo, the selectors could drop Shami due to the pacer not meeting the high demands of Test cricket.

Srikanth Kidambi Vs Yushi Tanaka Live Score: First Meeting Between These Two

Srikanth Kidambi will be taking on Yushi Tanaka for the first time. The Japanese right-hander is currently ranked 23rd in the world. Kidambi will be making the top-50 this week irrespective of the result here.

Srikanth Kidambi Vs Yushi Tanaka Live Score: Japanese Shuttler Starts Off Well

Yushi Tanaka has started off well against Kidambi Srikanth in the men's singles semi-final with the Japanese shuttler taking a 5-1 lead in the first game. The Indian shuttler needs to refocus and fight his way back into this one.

Srikanth Kidambi Vs Yushi Tanaka Live Score: Kidambi Fights Back

After going 1-4 down, Kidambi has fought back and how! 4-1 has now immediately become 4-3 and P Gopichand from the far end, applauds the Indian after the latter wins a point.

Srikanth Kidambi Vs Yushi Tanaka Live Score: Kidambi Shows His Experience

India's Kidambi Srikanth is not going to give up so easily. The Indian sees his lead fall away with Tanaka taking a 9-4 lead but the former somehow manages to make it 8-9 in the first game.

Srikanth Kidambi Vs Yushi Tanaka Live Score: Kidambi Roaring Back And How

Despite glimpses of brilliance from Yushi Tanaka, Kidambi is showing no signs of give up here. The Indian shuttler is pushing the world no 23 to the end and this semi-final is turning out to be a great fight between the two shuttlers.

Srikanth Kidambi Vs Yushi Tanaka Live Score: Kidambi Srikanth Eyes First Game

Srikanth is two game points away from taking the first game and take a 1-0 lead.

Srikanth Kidambi Vs Yushi Tanaka Live Score: Kidambi Srikanth Wins First Game

India's Kidambi Srikanth has taken the first game 21-18 despite trailing for most parts. The experienced campaigner oozed his class in the latter stages of the game as his smashes and clever play allowed him to comeback into the tie and force Yushi Tanaka into making errors.

Srikanth Kidambi Vs Yushi Tanaka Live Score: Japanese In Control Of Second Game

Yushi Tanaka has started the second game in a blistering fashion, taking a 4-0 lead.

Srikanth Kidambi Vs Yushi Tanaka Live Score: Tanaka Forcing Kidambi Into Errors

Srikanth has been pushed back by Tanaka in the second game but the Indian is not completely out of this one.

Srikanth Kidambi Vs Yushi Tanaka Live Score: Kidambi You Beauty!

Kidambi has fought his way back into the second game and after a slow start, the Indian is now levelled 9-9. Exceptional from the world no 63, who not showing any signs of slowing down.

Srikanth Kidambi Vs Yushi Tanaka Live Score: Kidambi Leads

At the interval in the second game, Kidambi has fought back from a five-point lead to claw his way back to lead 11-10.

Srikanth Kidambi Vs Yushi Tanaka Live Score: Kidambi Looking To Close It Out

It's 13-12 for Kidambi Srikanth in the second game and his net play is giving Yushi Tanaka nightmares. The Japanese, who started off so well, is looking out of sorts.

Srikanth Kidambi Vs Yushi Tanaka Live Score: Kidambi 17-17 All

Wow! This game is down to the wire. It seemed Kidambi had the game in his grasp but Tanaka has fought back to level it all.

Srikanth Kidambi Vs Yushi Tanaka Live Score: Humdinger Of A Contest

Wow! This second game between Tanaka and Kidambi is proving to be a nail-biter! 21-21 now.

Published At:
Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
  2. MLC 2025: AFG Players' Participation Remains Under Cloud After Prez Donald Trump's US Travel Ban
  3. SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025: Wickets Continue To Tumble On Day 2 As Pat Cummins-led Australia Gain 218 Lead
  4. Karun Nair's Comeback Story: KL Rahul Recalls His 'Lonely' County Days Ahead Of India Tour Of England 2025
  5. Nepal Vs West Indies: WI To Play Rhinos In Historic T20I Series - Check Full Schedule, Dates, Venue
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  2. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
  3. Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles
  4. Stuttgart Open 2025 Wrap: Rohan Bopanna Only Indian In Fray; Yuki Bhambri, Sriram Balaji Exit
  5. Queen's Club Championship: Emma Raducanu Overcomes Nerves To Reach Second Round
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Investigation Initiated, Says Civil Aviation Minister; Amit Shah Meets Sole Survivor
  2. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: All Passengers Dead Including Ex- Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani
  3. ‘Can’t Say About Casualties, But Some Students Are Injured, Says A Student Of BJ Medical College
  4. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Have Happened Because Of Technical And Hydraulic Failure: Experts
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
  5. Elon Musk Says, 'Went Too Far' With Posts About President Donald Trump
World News
  1. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. Explainer | Gaza Convoy: The Long Road Of Resistance And Relief
  5. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: PM Modi Takes Stock Of Crash Site, Meets Injured At Hospital
  2. UK Govt Sending Team To Assist In  Air India Crash Investigation
  3. A Listicle Of All The Major Aircraft Crashes That Happened In India  
  4. Air India Plane Crash: Formal Investigation Initiated, Charred Bodies Discovered; Ex-CM Vijay Rupani Among The Dead | Top Developments
  5. Karisma Kapoor’s Ex-Husband And Industrialist Sunjay Kapur Dies Of Heart Attack; Kareena, Saif, Malaika Arrive At Karisma's Residence
  6. Israel Launches ‘Preemptive Strikes’ Against Iran
  7. Horoscope Today, June 13, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Capricorn & More
  8. Sports LIVE Today: Finn Allen Century Lights Up MLC 2025 Opener; Thomas Frank Appointed As Spurs Boss