Sports News, May 17 Highlights: Vitidsarn, Antonsen Reach Thailand Open Final; IPL 2025 Resumes

Good morning and welcome to everyone joining us. The weekend beckons, and with it come a plethora of sporting events that we are all eager to follow.
Sports News LIVE Today, May 17: Last Night's Results In The Premier League
Sports News LIVE Today, May 17: NBA Action
New York Knicks have gained a whopping lead (82-49) in the third quarter, over Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the Conference Semi-finals. Knicks lead the series 3-2.
Sports News LIVE Today, May 17: More 90m Throws To Come This Season, Says Neeraj Chopra
Neeraj Chopra breaching the 90m mark at the Doha Diamond League but the Indian javelin throw star says there's more to come.
"I was always feeling something in my groin in the last few years. I did not give my best because of that. This year I feel much better, we will also work on some aspects and so I believe I can throw more than 90m in the upcoming events this year till the World Championships," he said.
Sports News LIVE Today, May 17: New York Knicks Beat Boston Celtics In NBA Conference Semis
The New York Knicks have reached the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in 25 years and ended the one-year NBA title reign of the Boston Celtics with astonishing ease, rolling to a 119-81 victory in Game 6 on Friday night. They will take on Indiana Pacers in the finals.
Sports News LIVE Today, May 17: Chicago White Sox To Honor Pope Leo XIV
The Chicago White Sox plan to unveil a graphic installation on Monday that honors Pope Leo XIV.
Robert Prevost became the first pope from the U.S. in the history of the Catholic Church when he was elected on May 8. The Chicago-born missionary, who took the name Leo XIV, is a White Sox fan, according to his brother, John. (AP)
Sports News LIVE Today, May 17: Schedule!
Cricket: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2025
Athletics: Indian Grand Prix athletics in Thiruvananthapuram.
Football: SAFF U19 Championship 2025.
Sports News LIVE Today, May 17: ATP Italian Open Final
Jannik Sinner has gone all the way to the final in his first tournament back from a three-month doping ban. And the home hero will face Carlos Alcaraz in the Italian Open title match.
Sinner defeated Tommy Paul in the semi-final 1-6, 6-0, 6-3 after thrashing casper Ruud 6-0, 6-1 in the quarterfinals.
“Normally when we play each other the level is very high, because we push each other to do things we don’t normally do,” Sinner said ahead of the final clash. ”I’m curious to see what level I’m at.” The top-ranked Sinner rallied past No. 12 Tommy Paul 1-6, 6-0, 6-3 in the semifinals on Friday as he attempts to become the first Italian man to lift the Rome trophy since Adriano Panatta in 1976. Earlier, Alcaraz advanced to his first Rome final by beating Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 7-6 (4).
Sports News LIVE Today, May 17: WTA Italian Open Final
The American sensation Coco Gauff will take on home favourite Jasmine Paolini in the WTA Italian Open final today at 8:30 PM IST.
Sports News LIVE Today, May 17: India PM Congratulates Chopra
Sports News LIVE Today, May 17: India Host WADA Anti-Doping Workshop
NADA India, with support from the Sports Ministry, hosted the WADA Intelligence & Investigations Workshop in New Delhi from May 12–16, 2025. The event, held in partnership with INTERPOL and Sport Integrity Australia, aimed to boost anti-doping efforts in Asia. A second workshop is planned for July.
Sports News LIVE Today, May 17: Premier League Possible Finish
Sports News LIVE, May 17: IPL Resumes Today!
The Indian Premier League 2025 is set to resume on Saturday after a brief hiatus due to the military tensions between India and Pakistan.
With peace restored and security reassurances in place, the action returns with Match 58 featuring Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) hosting Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Check the key players to watch out for HERE.
Sports News LIVE, May 17: Praggnanandhaa Wins Superbet Classic
India’s R Praggnanandhaa has clinched the Superbet Classic tournament in Bucharest, winning his maiden Grand Chess Tour title. After tying on 5.5 points with Alireza Firouzja and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave in classical play, the 18-year-old edged past both in the tiebreaks, defeating Vachier-Lagrave in the final blitz game.
Sports News LIVE, May 17: RCBians In White?
As a tribute to Virat Kohli’s Test cricket legacy, fans are planning to wear white jerseys during today’s RCB vs KKR match today. The special tribute gear has already been spotted selling across Bengaluru markets. Read the full story HERE.
Sports News LIVE, May 17: Thailand Open Updates!
The men's doubles pair of Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia powered past Thailand’s Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Kittinupong Kedren with a dominant 21-17, 21-13 win in the semifinal of the Thailand Open 2025.
Sports News LIVE, May 17: Will Rain Spoil Today's IPL Match?
IPL 2025 resumes with RCB vs KKR at Chinnaswamy amid heavy rain forecasts that could disrupt play.
Currently, in Bengaluru it is raining heavily. However, during the toss timing, prediction for rain stands at 71%.
Sports News LIVE, May 17: Sachin Tendulkar inaugurates SRT 100
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar inaugurates SRT 100 - a Board Room at the BCCI HQ in Mumbai, named to recognise his outstanding contributions to Indian cricket.
Sports News LIVE, May 17: Thailand Open Updates!
Top seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn is off to a flying start in the men’s singles semi-final of the Thailand Open 2025, taking the first set 17-10 against Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew at the Nimibutr Arena in Bangkok.
Sports News LIVE, May 17: Thailand Open Updates!
The BWF Thailand Open first Men’s Singles Semi-final saw Vitidsarn K. dominating Loh K. Y., to win in straight sets 21-10, 21-12 and advance to the final.
Sports News LIVE, May 17: Thailand Open Updates!
It's a tight battle in the decider! Anders Antonsen leads Lu Guang Zu 14-9 in the third and final set. The winner will face Vitidsarn K. in the final of the BWF World Tour Men's Singles at the Thailand Open 2025.
Sports News LIVE, May 17: Thailand Open Updates
World No. 3 Anders Antonsen fought back from a set down to edge past Lu Guang Zu in the semi-final clash at the Thailand Open 2025. After dropping the opening game 18-21, Antonsen bounced back strongly, taking the next two sets 21-13, 21-16 to book his spot in the final. The Danish shuttler will now face home favourite Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the final showdown in Bangkok!