Sports News, May 17 Highlights: Vitidsarn, Antonsen Reach Thailand Open Final; IPL 2025 Resumes

“Normally when we play each other the level is very high, because we push each other to do things we don’t normally do,” Sinner said ahead of the final clash. ”I’m curious to see what level I’m at.” The top-ranked Sinner rallied past No. 12 Tommy Paul 1-6, 6-0, 6-3 in the semifinals on Friday as he attempts to become the first Italian man to lift the Rome trophy since Adriano Panatta in 1976. Earlier, Alcaraz advanced to his first Rome final by beating Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 7-6 (4).