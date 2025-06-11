Sports News, June 11 Highlights: South Africa Meet Australia In WTC Final; India Face Argentina In FIH Pro League

File photo of India captain Manpreet Singh in action against South Africa in the FIH Pro League 2021-22. File

Catch the highlights from the sports events on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. The big headline match for cricket fans is the ICC World Test Championship 2025 clash between Australia and South Africa, started at the Lord’s Cricket Ground today. Indian hockey team is scheduled to face Argentina in the FIH Pro League match later in the evening. Earlier, India’s junior women’s hockey team defeated Belgium. Nicholas Pooran has been named the captain for MI New York. Follow the highlights from across the sporting world on Wednesday, June 11, 2025.

11 Jun 2025, 09:16:52 am IST Sports News Today Live, June 11: Good Morning! Hello and good morning to everyone tuning in to our daily live blog. Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh and his side are in a must-win clash against Argentina, which will be the headline event for Indian fans. Stay tuned as we bring you all the relevant news from across sporting events in our live blog.

11 Jun 2025, 09:21:12 am IST Sports News Today Live, June 11: ICYMI India’s junior women’s hockey team defeated Belgium 2-1 in the Tour of Europe. Lalthantluangi gave India the lead from a fortunate penalty stroke in the 35th minute, before Van Hellemont equalised for Belgium. Geeta Yadav scored in the 50th minute, and India held on for the narrow win. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hockey India (@hockeyindia)

11 Jun 2025, 09:36:42 am IST Sports News Today Live, June 11: Women’s Cricket Schedule Other than the ICC World Test Championship 2025 Final, we have two women’s international cricket matches today: Netherlands W vs USA W (WT20I) – 3:30 PM IST

West Indies W vs South Africa W (WODI) – 7:30 PM IST

11 Jun 2025, 11:12:03 am IST Sports News Today Live, June 11: Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Squad Announced Hockey India has announced a 24-member Indian junior men’s hockey squad for the upcoming 4 Nations Tournament in Germany on 21 June. GK: Bikramjit Singh, Vivek Lakra DEF: Amir Ali (vc), Talem Priyobarta, Shardanand Tiwari, Sunil P B, Anmol Ekka, Rohit, Ravneet Singh, Sukhvinder MID: Ankit Pal, Manmeet Singh, Rosan Kujur, Rohit Kullu, Thockchom Kingson Singh, Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang, Adrohit Ekka, Jeetpal FOR: Araijeet Singh Hundal (c), Gurjot Singh, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Dilraj Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Ajeet Yadav View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hockey India (@hockeyindia)

11 Jun 2025, 11:14:55 am IST Sports News Today Live, June 11: Canelo Alvarez Vs Terence Crawford Fight Date Announced The ‘super-fight’ between Mexico’s Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and USA’s Terence Crawford for the undisputed super-middleweight title will take place in Las Vegas on Saturday, 13 September 2025. The match will be live-streamed globally on Netflix.

11 Jun 2025, 12:02:32 pm IST Sports News Today Live, June 11: When Is WTC Final Starting? The ICC World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia starts at 3:30 PM IST. You can follow the match live on our live coverage of the SA vs AUS, ICC WTC Final 2025. You can also watch the match live on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network channels.

11 Jun 2025, 12:23:51 pm IST Sports News Today Live, June 11: When Is India Vs Argentina? India will take on their first FIH Pro League match against Argentina at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen. After back-to-back defeats against the Netherlands, India are fourth in the standings with six games to go, making this encounter a must-win one for Harmanpreet Singh’s side. The action begins at 6:30 PM IST. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hockey India (@hockeyindia)

11 Jun 2025, 12:49:09 pm IST Sports News Today Live, June 11: England Call Up Eddie Jack To Senior Training England have called up pacer Eddie Jack to practice with the senior team after the youngster impressed in the two unofficial Test matches against India A. The 19-year-old bowler dismissed KL Rahul in the second Test match, catching the eyes of the Three Lions selectors.

11 Jun 2025, 01:33:35 pm IST Sports News Today Live, June 11: USMNT Booed By Fans Fans were heard booing the US Men’s National Team during their four-goal thrashing at the hands of Switzerland in Nashville on Tuesday, 10 June. The Swiss side scored four times in 36 minutes through Dan Ndoye, Michel Aebischer, Breel Embolo, and Johan Manzambi. 36'—USA 0-4 Switzerland 💀



Watch the game on TNT, truTV, and Max 📺 pic.twitter.com/EErxN9TZtv — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 11, 2025

11 Jun 2025, 01:56:19 pm IST Sports News Today Live, June 11: Man City Sign Reijnders Manchester City have confirmed the signing of midfielder Tijjani Reijnders from AC Milan for an initial fee of GBP 46.5 million. The Dutch player has signed a five-year contract for Pep Guardiola’s side, becoming their fourth signing of the season along with Rayan Ait-Nouri, Marcus Bettinelli, and Rayan Cherki. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manchester City (@mancity)

11 Jun 2025, 02:37:56 pm IST Sports News Today Live, June 11: Maveriks, Pistons To Play In Mexico City Dallas Mavericks and Detroit Pistons are set to face each other in a regular-season game of the NBA next season at Mexico City on 1 November 2025. The fixture will mark the 34th NBA game played in Mexico since 1992.