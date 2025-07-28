Sports Highlights, July 28: Lakshya Sen Gets SC Relief In Birth Certificate Case; Alex De Minaur Wins Washington Open

Sports LIVE Today, July 28: Welcome
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of everything sports on July 28, 2025. The Sunday party is over and today we have some good Monday action.
Sports LIVE Today, July 28: England Women's Win Euros
England thrived in high drama yet again to take down Spain in a penalty shootout and win another Women’s European Championship title on Sunday. Chloe Kelly lashed in her spot kick to give defending champion England a 3-1 win in the shootout after a 1-1 draw after extra time.
Sports LIVE Today, July 28:Rishabh Pant Ruled Out Of Fifth Test
Star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the fifth and final Test match against England, set to commence on July 31 at The Oval in London. Pant sustained a fractured metatarsal in his right foot while attempting a reverse sweep off Chris Woakes on the opening day of the fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester.
The BCCI confirmed Pant's unavailability on Sunday, stating that scans revealed a fracture that will keep him out for the remainder of the tour. The BCCI Medical Team will continue to monitor his recovery.
Sports LIVE Today, July 28: What Stokes Said On Handshake Controversy
Ben Stokes, England’s captain, sought to clarify the dramatic ending of the Manchester Test against India, which sparked debate after his early handshake offer on Day 5.
With just 15 overs left in the match and the game heading for an inevitable draw, Stokes offered an early handshake to Indian batters Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar. Both were in their 80s at that time and chose to continue batting in pursuit of their personal milestones.
Sports LIVE Today, July 28: WTC Standings
Sports LIVE Today, July 28: Nasser Hussain's Take On Handshake Controversy
Former England cricketer Nasser Hussain's take on handshake controversy during fifth day of fourth Test of Anderson-Tendulkar trophy at Old Trafford.
Sports LIVE Today, July 28: Ben Stokes On Injury Replacement
England Test skipper Ben Stokes take on injury replacement.
Sports LIVE Today, July 28: Wasington Sundar On His Maiden Test Century
Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar also shared his emotions after scoring his maiden Test century on JioHotstar:
"It feels very special. Honestly, it’s difficult to put this feeling into words because a Test hundred is something truly unique. Every century matters, but this one means a lot. I got the opportunity to bat at No. 5, and my only focus was to fight for an entire day. That was the only message from the coach as well.
"I’m just really glad we managed to draw this match. We just wanted to play to the merit of the ball, especially with the wicket offering something to both seamers and spinners. Our focus was to stay disciplined and give everything we could. To experience the moments we did today, especially after managing to draw the game, feels amazing. I think the whole team played really well throughout the Test match, and now it’s going to be even more exciting heading into the next one."
Sports LIVE Today, July 28: Alex de Minaur Wins Washington Open
Alex de Minaur pulled off a stunning comeback to win his 10th tour-level title, saving three championship points in a thrilling 5-7, 6-1, 7-6(3) victory over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. The Aussie showed remarkable grit, breaking Fokina when the Spaniard served for the match and surviving a third match point by landing a desperate lob just 16 millimetres inside the line.
With this dramatic win, De Minaur climbed five spots to No. 8 in the ATP Live Rankings and ATP Live Race to Turin, while Fokina moved up to No. 19 in the Live Rankings.
Sports LIVE Today, July 28: Record Gallore At Old Trafford
After India hold England for a draw to surprise hosts at Old Trafford, amultiple of records were amade and broken in Manchester. Here are those stats and records for you.
Sports LIVE Today, July 28: WTC Points Table
The draw at Old Trafford saw both India and England earn four points, but England slipped to third in the table due to a two-point penalty for a slow over-rate at Lord’s. Australia remain on top with a perfect record of three wins against West Indies.
Sports LIVE Today, July 28: Gautam Gambhir's Reaction To Machester Draw!
Stating that he doesn't remember any of his own knocks, India head coach Gautam Gambhir said he wanted the players to "make their own history" instead of following someone from the past. And the defiant, match-saving knocks from captain Shubman Gill, opener KL Rahul and then all-rounders Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja in Manchester were a clear step in that direction.
Sports LIVE Today, July 28: Rishabh Pant's Determination
Rishabh Pant, who got injured and has been ruled out of the series share his expreience of the fourth Test at Old Trafford.
Sports LIVE Today, July 28: Lakshya Sen Gets SC Relief
The Supreme Court has quashed an FIR against Indian badminton player Lakshya Sen, his family members, and coach in the birth certificate forgery case, PTI reports. A bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Aravind Kumar said the continuation of criminal proceedings against Sen is unwarranted and amounts to abuse of the process of court.
Sports LIVE Today, July 28: Indian Swimming Update
Veteran Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash could not make the cut for the semi-finals of the men's 200m freestyle event at the World Aquatics Championships. The 31-year-old butterfly specialist clocked 1:51.57sec to finish fourth in his heat and 43rd overall. The top 16 swimmers advanced to the semis.
Sports LIVE Today, July 28: IOA President Meets Champions Of Inaugural WAVES Esports Championship
President of the Indian Olympic Association, Rajya Sabha Member and sporting legend PT Usha met and felicitated the champions of the inaugural WAVES Esports Championship (held this May under the aegis of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting) during the preparations of 3rd Asian Youth Games, Bahrain at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) headquarters in New Delhi, applauding their achievements and recognizing their role in shaping the nation’s digital sporting future.
Sports LIVE Today, July 28: A 19-year-old student behind Xavi's email prank
It has since emerged that a 19-year-old student at VIT Vellore was reportedly behind the email prank of fake former Barcelona coach Xavi's to AIFF. The student told The Telegraph that he "copy pasted" ChatGPT's response to a prompt “Write an email by Xavi Hernandez expressing his interest to coach the Indian football team,” and mailed it to AIFF.