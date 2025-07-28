Sports Highlights, July 28: Lakshya Sen Gets SC Relief In Birth Certificate Case; Alex De Minaur Wins Washington Open

"I’m just really glad we managed to draw this match. We just wanted to play to the merit of the ball, especially with the wicket offering something to both seamers and spinners. Our focus was to stay disciplined and give everything we could. To experience the moments we did today, especially after managing to draw the game, feels amazing. I think the whole team played really well throughout the Test match, and now it’s going to be even more exciting heading into the next one."