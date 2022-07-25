Monday, Jul 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

World Athletics Championships 2022: Armand Duplantis Breaks Own Pole Vault World Record En Route Gold

The 22-year-old from Sweden, Armand Duplantis, broke his own world record by 0.01 centimetre on the final day of World Athletics Championships 2022.

Armand Duplantis celebrates after setting a world record in the men's pole vault final in Eugene.
Armand Duplantis celebrates after setting a world record in the men's pole vault final in Eugene. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Jul 2022 1:02 pm

Armand Duplantis once again proved he is the best in business when it comes to pole vault as the Swede broke his own world record with a jump of 6.21m on Sunday en route to his first-ever World Athletics Championships gold. (More Sports News)

The Tokyo Olympics champion first cleared 6.00m to confirm the title before setting a championships record of 6.06m. By doing so, he surpasses Dmitri Markov’s mark of 6.05m set in Edmonton in 2001.

But that wasn’t all. The 22-year-old then had the bar moved 21 centimetres higher and finished off in sensational style. Duplantis’ previous record came at the world indoors earlier this year. This is also the fifth time Duplantis improved the world record since February 2020.

The last time an outdoor performance led to a world record was in 1994 when pole vault great Sergey Bubka soared over 6.14m. Duplantis wasn’t even born then. Duplantis has now also overtaken Bubka when it comes to career six metre-plus clearances, having managed that feat 48 times to Bubka’s 46.

Related stories

World Athletics Championships 2022: Sydney McLaughlin Anchors United States On Record-Setting Day

World Athletics Championships 2022: Allyson Felix Leaves Hot Wings, Root Beer Float To Help US Reach Final

World Athletics Championships 2022: US Women Take 4x100 Relay Gold; Canada Bag Men’s Top Prize – In Pics

“It was the medal I was missing,” said Duplantis to World Athletics. He also received a cheque of US$100,000 for clearing the championship record. “Usually, it (the world record) is always somewhere in the back of my mind, but today I was focused on the win.”

Local favourite and Olympic silver medallist Chris Nilsen had to settle with the second place after clearing 5.94m while Philippines’ Ernest John Obiena added a centimetre to his own Asian record to win bronze – the first ever World Championships medal for his nation.

Tags

Sports Athletics Pole Vault World Athletics Championships 2022 World Athletics Championships Armand Duplantis World Athletics Chris Nilsen Ernest John Obiena Sergey Bubka      
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read