Sports News Live Updates: Georgia Secure Round Of 16 Spot With Stunning 2-0 Victory Over Portugal In Euro 2024

T20 World Cup: SA Beat AFG By 9 Wickets In Semi-Final Match
Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram led South Africa to a decisive nine-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad. This triumph secures South Africa's spot in their first-ever T20 World Cup final.
Euro 2024: Georgia Secure Round Of 16 Spot
Sports News Live, Thursday, June 27, 2024
Welcome to our LIVE coverage of various sports. This Thursday, June 27, 2024, is packed with exciting sports action. The ICC T20 World Cup kicks off with the first semifinal between South Africa and Afghanistan, followed by the second semifinal where India faces England. In Copa America, Ecuador triumphed over Jamaica in a Group B clash, while Venezuela is set to take on Mexico. Over in Euro 2024, Georgia secured a spot in the Round of 16 with a stunning 2-0 victory over Portugal. Stay tuned for all the latest sports updates here!