Today World Sports News Live: Belgium Vs Slovakia At UEFA Euro 2024; Bryson DeChambeau Wins US Open Golf

The Men's T20 Cricket World Cup move one step closer to the Super Eight stage as Bangladesh and Netherlands learn their fate. England beat Serbia 1-0 thanks to a goal from Jude Bellingham at the Euro 2024. Today sees the likes of Belgium, Ukraine and France in action at the European Championships. All the build-up to the Copa America 2024 as the likes of Argentina and Brazil gear up for the marquee tournament in the USA. Check the live scores and updates from the sports world for Monday, June 17, 2024 right here

Bryson DeChambeau holds the trophy after winning the U.S. Open golf tournament Sunday, June 16, 2024, in Pinehurst, N.C. AP/George Walker IV

US Open Golf: Bryson DeChambeau Has Won The Championship For The 2nd Time

Sports Blog LIVE, June 17, 2024

Welcome to the live coverage of all the sporting action from June 17, Monday. The Men's T20 Cricket World Cup move one step closer to the Super Eight stage as Bangladesh and Netherlands learn their fate. England beat Serbia 1-0 thanks to a goal from Jude Bellingham at the Euro 2024. Today sees the likes of Belgium, Ukraine and France in action at the European Championships. All the build-up to the Copa America 2024 as the likes of Argentina and Brazil gear up for the marquee tournament in the USA. Check the live scores and updates from the sports world for Monday, June 17, 2024 right here.

