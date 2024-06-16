Sports

Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Women Face South Africa In 1st ODI; Netherlands Vs Poland At Euro 2024

A Super Sunday awaits us. Even as the Men's T20 Cricket World Cup nears the Super Eight stage, the Indian women are set to take on South Africa for their ODI series opener in Bengaluru. The Euro 2024 has Poland meeting Netherlands, and Slovenia up against Denmark. Meanwhile, India's tennis star Sumit Nagal will face top seed Luciano Darderi in the Perugia Challengers final. Stay tuned for all the live scores and updates from the sports world on Sunday, June 16, 2024 right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
16 June 2024
16 June 2024
The warm-up match between Board's President XI and South Africa Women was abandoned due to rain in Bengaluru. X/BCCI Women

ICYMI: England Stay In Super 8 Reckoning At T20 WC

In a rain-marred game that began after a three-hour delay and was eventually truncated to 10 overs a side, Jos Buttler's men beat Namibia by 41 runs (DLS method) earlier today. They have done what they needed to, in terms of staying afloat for Super Eight qualification. All eyes are now on the ongoing Australia vs Scotland game, which the Scots must win to upset the English applecart.

Sports News Today LIVE Updates, June 16, 2024

Welcome to our live blog coverage of today's sports news and events. A Super Sunday awaits us, with enthralling fixtures all around. Even as the Men's T20 Cricket World Cup nears the Super Eight stage, the Indian women are set to take on South Africa for their ODI series opener in Bengaluru. The Euro 2024 has Poland meeting Netherlands, and Slovenia up against Denmark. Meanwhile, India's tennis star Sumit Nagal will face top seed Luciano Darderi in the Perugia Challengers final. Stay tuned for all the live scores and updates from the sports world on Sunday, June 16, 2024 right here.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 16 LIVE: US Man Opens Fire At Michigan Splash Pad; Water Crisis Continues In Delhi
  2. Madhya Pradesh: Houses Of 11 Demolished After Cops Find Beef In Refrigerator, 1 Arrested
  3. Srinagar MP Ruhullah Mehdi Vows To Raise Issue Of Kashmiri Prisoners In Parliament
  4. Karnataka: Petrol, Diesel Price Up By Rs 3 With Sales Tax Hike; BJP Slams Congress, Seeks Rollback
  5. Noida Woman Alleges She Found Centipede Inside Amul Ice Cream Ordered Online | Video
Entertainment News
  1. Seerat Kapoor Looks At Cinema With Different Perspective As She Learns About Directing
  2. Puri Jagannadh's 'Double iSmart' To Release On Independence Day
  3. Allu Arjun-Starrer ‘Pushpa 2' Release Postponed, Makers Mulling Revisiting Certain Parts
  4. 'More Like A Private Event', Says Taapsee Pannu On Marriage With Danish Shuttler Mathias Boe
  5. Miles Teller To Feature In Paramount's 'An Officer And A Gentleman' Remake
Sports News
  1. Australia Vs Scotland, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Marsh, Warner Fall Early In Aussie Chase Of 181 Runs
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Women Face South Africa In 1st ODI; Netherlands Vs Poland At Euro 2024
  3. Australia Vs Scotland Toss Update, T20 World Cup: AUS Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  4. US Open Golf, Day 3: Scheffler Struggles Again; Morikawa Makes Surge At Pinehurst
  5. Euro 2024 Day 2, Data Dive: Goals Galore On Historic Day At European Championships
World News
  1. Japan Witnesses Surge In Cases Of Disease Caused By Rare 'Flesh-Eating Bacteria' That Can Kill Under 48 Hours
  2. Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Describes Putin's Ceasefire Offer For Ukraine As 'Propaganda'
  3. World Leaders Meet In Switzerland To Discuss Ukraine Peace Roadmap, Russia Absent
  4. Eight Israeli Soldiers Killed In Southern Gaza
  5. Germany: Police Kill Afghan Man Who Killed A Compatriot, Then Attacked Soccer Fans
Latest Stories
  1. 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi's Chemistry Keeps This Romcom From Becoming A Yawn Fest
  2. NEP Vs SA, ICC T20 WC 2024: South Africa Survive A Major Upset As Nepal Go Down By One Run - Watch
  3. UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Now, Exams Scheduled For June 18
  4. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Likely To Meet CM Yogi Adityanath Today Amid Rift Buzz With BJP
  5. Fardeen Khan Opens Up On Battling Depression: It's A Natural Process That Everyone Goes Through
  6. Sports News Highlights June 15: Switzerland, Spain Collect Wins; Sumit Nagal Makes Perugia ATP Challenger Final
  7. ‘Kashmir Not Integral Part Of India’: What Is Arundhati Roy's 2010 Speech That Invoked UAPA
  8. Breaking News June 15: Left-Wing Students' Group Call For Strike Over NEET Row; Amit Shah To Review J&K's Security Tomorrow