Welcome to our live blog coverage of today's sports news and events. A Super Sunday awaits us, with enthralling fixtures all around. Even as the Men's T20 Cricket World Cup nears the Super Eight stage, the Indian women are set to take on South Africa for their ODI series opener in Bengaluru. The Euro 2024 has Poland meeting Netherlands, and Slovenia up against Denmark. Meanwhile, India's tennis star Sumit Nagal will face top seed Luciano Darderi in the Perugia Challengers final. Stay tuned for all the live scores and updates from the sports world on Sunday, June 16, 2024 right here.