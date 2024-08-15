Sports

Tour De France Femme Stage 4: Puck Pieterse Wins Tough Stage - In Pics

Dutch rider Puck Pieterse finished just ahead of defending champion Demi Vollering in a sprint to win the fourth stage of the women’s Tour de France in the rain on Wednesday. Overall race leader Vollering, Pieterse and Katarzyna Niewiadoma had carved a 30-second lead going into the Belgian city of Liege. Niewiadoma was the first to break for the line, Vollering followed, and Pieterse stayed tucked behind until she made her move as they approached the finish line. Vollering summoned the energy to chase but Pieterse won in a photo finish. The 22-year-old Pieterse finished the hilly 122.7-kilometer (76.2-mile) stage from the southern Dutch town of Valkenburg in 3 hours, 12 minutes, 28 seconds.