Stage winner Puck Pieterse of The Netherlands celebrates on the podium after the fourth stage of the Tour de France Women cycling race with start in Valkenburg, Netherlands, and finish in Liege, Belgium.
Puck Pieterse of The Netherlands flashes three finger for the stage victory, the best climber's dotted jersey and the best young rider's white jersey, as she celebrates on the podium after the fourth stage of the Tour de France Women cycling race with start in Valkenburg, Netherlands, and finish in Liege, Belgium.
Demi Vollering of The Netherlands, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates on the podium after the fourth stage of the Tour de France Women cycling race with start in Valkenburg, Netherlands, and finish in Liege, Belgium.
Valkenburg mayor Daan Prevoo holds a sign reading "More Women on Bikes" prior to the fourth stage of the Tour de France Women cycling race with start in Valkenburg, Netherlands, and finish in Liege, Belgium.
Netherlands Puck Pieterse, left, crosses the finish line ahead of Demi Vollering of The Netherlands, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Poland, rear, to win the fourth stage of the Tour de France Women cycling race with start in Valkenburg, Netherlands, and finish in Liege, Belgium.
Spectators shield themselves from the rain after the fourth stage of the Tour de France Women cycling race with start in Valkenburg, Netherlands, and finish in Liege, Belgium.
Stage winner Puck Pieterse of The Netherlands, third from right with white helmet, rides in the pack during the fourth stage of the Tour de France Women cycling race with start in Valkenburg, Netherlands, and finish in Liege, Belgium.