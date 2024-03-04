Sports

WPL: Delhi Capitals Beat Gujarat Giants By 25 Runs - In Pics

Captain Meg Lanning’s fifty and a cunning spell of left-arm spin by Jess Jonassen drove Delhi Capitals to a slick 25-run victory over Gujarat Giants in their Women’s Premier League match in Bengaluru on Sunday (March 3), PTI reported. Lanning (55 runs off 41 balls, 6x4, 1x6) was Capitals’ guiding force to an adequate 163 for eight despite a late flurry of wickets. The Giants’ chase never grew wings, ending up with 138 for eight despite Ashleigh Gardner’s well-timed 40 off 31 balls as they crashed to their fourth defeat on the bounce. Jonassen led Capitals’ bowling with a shrewd spell (3/22) and she received very good support from Radha Yadav (3/20). The win also propelled Delhi to the top of the table with six points.