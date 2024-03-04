Sports

WPL: Delhi Capitals Beat Gujarat Giants By 25 Runs - In Pics

Captain Meg Lanning’s fifty and a cunning spell of left-arm spin by Jess Jonassen drove Delhi Capitals to a slick 25-run victory over Gujarat Giants in their Women’s Premier League match in Bengaluru on Sunday (March 3), PTI reported. Lanning (55 runs off 41 balls, 6x4, 1x6) was Capitals’ guiding force to an adequate 163 for eight despite a late flurry of wickets. The Giants’ chase never grew wings, ending up with 138 for eight despite Ashleigh Gardner’s well-timed 40 off 31 balls as they crashed to their fourth defeat on the bounce. Jonassen led Capitals’ bowling with a shrewd spell (3/22) and she received very good support from Radha Yadav (3/20). The win also propelled Delhi to the top of the table with six points.

P
Photo Webdesk
March 4, 2024
March 4, 2024
       
WPL 2024: DC vs GG | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning with teammate celebrates after winning the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match over Gujarat Giants, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

1/11
WPL 2024: DC vs GG
WPL 2024: DC vs GG | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Delhi Capitals Jess Jonassen with teammates celebrates after taking the wicket of Gujarat Giants batter Ashleigh Gardner during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

2/11
WPL 2024: DC vs GG
WPL 2024: DC vs GG | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Delhi Capitals Jess Jonassen celebrates after taking the wicket of Gujarat Giants batter Ashleigh Gardner during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

3/11
WPL 2024: DC vs GG
WPL 2024: DC vs GG | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Gujarat Giants batter Ashleigh Gardner plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

4/11
WPL 2024: DC vs GG
WPL 2024: DC vs GG | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Delhi Capitals Radha Yadav celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Gujarat Giants batter Kathryn Bryce during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

5/11
WPL 2024: DC vs GG
WPL 2024: DC vs GG | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Delhi Capitals Jess Jonassen celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Gujarat Giants batter Phoebe Litchfield during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

6/11
WPL 2024: DC vs GG
WPL 2024: DC vs GG | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Gujarat Giants Meghna Singh celebrates after taking the wicket of Delhi Capitals batter Radha Yadav during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

7/11
WPL 2024: DC vs GG
WPL 2024: DC vs GG | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Gujarat Giants Meghna Singh celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Delhi Capitals batter Meg Lanning during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

8/11
WPL 2024: DC vs GG
WPL 2024: DC vs GG | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Delhi Capitals batter Meg Lanning and Alice Capsey run between the wickets during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

9/11
WPL 2024: DC vs GG
WPL 2024: DC vs GG | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Gujarat Giants Meghna Singh celebrates with teammate after taking the wicket of Delhi Capitals batter Alice Capsey during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

10/11
WPL 2024: DC vs GG
WPL 2024: DC vs GG | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Delhi Capitals batter Meg Lanning and Gujarat Giants bowler Tanuja Kanwer during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

11/11
WPL 2024: DC vs GG
WPL 2024: DC vs GG | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Gujarat Giants' Meghna Singh with teammates celebrates after taking the wicket of Delhi Capitals batter Shafali Verma during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Tags

Women's Premier League

