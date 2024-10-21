Sports

WNBA 2024 Final: New York Liberty Are Crowned Champions - In Pics

As confetti fell and Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York” blared through the arena, the New York Liberty celebrated the end of a 27-year odyssey. The team that always fell short, starting from their days in Madison Square Garden, through detours to Radio City Music Hall and Westchester County Center, finally found their way to the top. Start spreading the news, indeed: There’s finally a pro basketball champion in New York again after a 67-62 overtime win over Minnesota in Game 5 of the WNBA Finals on Sunday night. Jonquel Jones scored 17 points to lead New York, which was one of the original franchises in the league. The Liberty made the WNBA Finals five times before, losing each one, including last season. This time they wouldn’t be denied, although it took an extra five minutes. Minnesota didn’t score in OT until Kayla McBride hit two free throws with 1:51 left. The Lynx missed all six of their field goal attempts in overtime. After Ionescu missed a shot with 21 seconds left, her 18th miss on 19 shot attempts, the Lynx had one last chance, but Bridget Carleton missed a 3-pointer with 16 seconds left.

2024 WNBA Basketball Finals New York Liberty vs Minnesota Lynx photo gallery_Breanna Stewart
WNBA Finals: New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) holds the championship trophy | Photo: AP/Pamela Smith

New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) holds the championship trophy after the Liberty defeated the Minnesota Lynx in Game 5 of the WNBA basketball final series in New York.

2/11
2024 WNBA Basketball Finals New York Liberty vs Minnesota Lynx photo gallery_ Jonquel Jones
WNBA Finals: New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones, left, holds up the MVP award | Photo: AP/Pamela Smith
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones, left, holds up the MVP award after the Liberty defeated the Minnesota Lynx in Game 5 of the WNBA basketball final series in New York.

3/11
2024 WNBA Basketball Finals New York Liberty vs Minnesota Lynx photo gallery
WNBA Finals: The New York Liberty hold up the championship trophy | Photo: AP/Pamela Smith
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

The New York Liberty hold up the championship trophy after defeating the Minnesota Lynx in Game 5 of the WNBA basketball final series in New York.

4/11
2024 WNBA Basketball Finals New York Liberty vs Minnesota Lynx photo gallery_Sabrina Ionescu
WNBA Finals: New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu holds up the championship trophy | Photo: AP/Pamela Smith
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu holds up the championship trophy after the Liberty defeated the Minnesota Lynx in Game 5 of the WNBA basketball final series in New York.

5/11
2024 WNBA Basketball Finals New York Liberty vs Minnesota Lynx photo gallery_Sabrina Ionescu
WNBA Finals: New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) reacts after scoring against the Minnesota Lynx | Photo: AP/Pamela Smith
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) reacts after scoring against the Minnesota Lynx during the third quarter of Game 5 of the WNBA basketball final series in New York.

6/11
2024 WNBA Basketball Finals New York Liberty vs Minnesota Lynx photo gallery_Courtney Williams
WNBA Finals: Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams (10) goes up for a shot against the New York Liberty | Photo: AP/Pamela Smith
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams (10) goes up for a shot against the New York Liberty during the third quarter of Game 5 of the WNBA basketball final series in New York.

7/11
2024 WNBA Basketball Finals New York Liberty vs Minnesota Lynx photo gallery_Cecilia Zandalasini
WNBA Finals: Minnesota Lynx forward Cecilia Zandalasini (9) battles for a loose ball against New York Liberty | Photo: AP/Pamela Smith
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Minnesota Lynx forward Cecilia Zandalasini (9) battles for a loose ball against New York Liberty forward Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, left, and guard Sabrina Ionescu, right, during the second quarter of Game 5 of the WNBA basketball final series in New York.

8/11
2024 WNBA Basketball Finals New York Liberty vs Minnesota Lynx photo gallery_
WNBA Finals: New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) goes up for a shot | Photo: AP/Pamela Smith
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) goes up for a shot against Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) during the first quarter of Game 5 of the WNBA basketball final series.

9/11
2024 WNBA Basketball Finals New York Liberty vs Minnesota Lynx photo gallery_
WNBA Finals: Minnesota Lynx guard Kayla McBride (21) drives to the basket | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Minnesota Lynx guard Kayla McBride (21) drives to the basket against New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu during the second half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series in Minneapolis.

10/11
2024 WNBA Basketball Finals New York Liberty vs Minnesota Lynx photo gallery_
WNBA Finals: | Photo: AP/Pamela Smith
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) makes a free throw to tie the game against the Minnesota Lynx near the end of regulation time of Game 5 of the WNBA basketball final series in New York.

11/11
2024 WNBA Basketball Finals New York Liberty vs Minnesota Lynx photo gallery_Bridget Carleton
WNBA Finals: Minnesota Lynx forward Bridget Carleton (6) drives against New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones | Photo: AP/Pamela Smith
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Minnesota Lynx forward Bridget Carleton (6) drives against New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) during the fourth quarter of Game 5 of the WNBA basketball final series in New York.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. PAK-A Vs OMN Live Score, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Disciplined Pakistan Shaheens Start Well | Oman - 28/1 In 5.2 Overs
  2. NZ Vs SA, Women's T20 World Cup: White Ferns Split USD 2.3 Million After Winning Maiden Title
  3. Ranji Trophy Round 2, Group A Day 4: Mumbai Cruise To Nine-Wicket Win Over Maharashtra To Earn Full Points
  4. IND Vs AUS: Mohammed Shami 'Pain-Free', Bowls Full-Tilt At M Chinnaswamy Nets
  5. IPL Mega Auction Set To Take Place In Saudi Arabia, Awaiting BCCI Confirmation - Reports
Football News
  1. Lauren James Injury Update: Chelsea Star Withdraws From England Squad For Germany, South Africa Matches
  2. AFC Champions League 2024-25, Elite East Region Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchday 3 Fixtures
  3. Roma 0-1 Inter Milan, Serie A: Simone Inzaghi Reflects On Hard-Fought Win, Injury Crisis
  4. Serie A: Inter Beat Roma As Lautaro Martinez Scores Yet Again - In Pics
  5. Goal-Line Technology In Women's Super League? Chelsea Boss Bompastor Asks Pertinent Questions
Tennis News
  1. ATP Swiss Indoors Basel 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  2. Vienna Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  3. Pan Pacific Open 2024: Live Streaming, Top Players, Schedule, Prize Money - All You Need To Know About The WTA Event
  4. Jannik Sinner Stages Comeback To Defeat Carlos Alcaraz, Claims Inaugural Six Kings Slam Title
  5. 6 Kings Slam: Rafael Nadal Thanks Novak Djokovic For Pushing Him After Final Meeting
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Germany Bilateral Hockey Series, Match 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Clash
  2. India Vs Germany: Varun Kumar Returns To Indian Squad; Hardik Singh Misses Out - Check Who's In
  3. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Stun Great Britain With 6-4 Victory
  4. Malaysia Vs Japan Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors
  5. Australia Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs NZ Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India & China Agree To Restart Border Patrolling Along LAC In Eastern Ladakh
  2. Jharkhand Assembly Elections: Will Women's Empowerment Progress Beyond Govt Schemes?
  3. Jharkhand Assembly Election: Where Is Muslim Representation As Per Rahul Gandhi’s Slogan?
  4. Jharkhand Assembly Elections: How ‘Identity’ And ‘Infiltration’ Will Determine Fate Of JMM And BJP
  5. Jharkhand Elections: Numbers Behind Political Shifts Over The Years
Entertainment News
  1. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
  2. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  3. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  4. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  5. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
US News
  1. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
  2. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  3. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  4. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  5. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
World News
  1. Indigenous Senator Heckles King Charles At Australian Parliament House
  2. Pakistan Passes Controversial Judicial Reform Bill | All About The 26th Constitutional Amendment
  3. Muizzu Takes 'Necessary Steps' To Introduce UPI In Maldives To Boost Economy
  4. Who Is Naim Qassem? Hezbollah Leader Who Fled Lebanon Out Of Fear For His Life
  5. Middle East: Israel Targets Hezbollah’s Financial Network As Attacks Escalate In Gaza And Beirut
Latest Stories
  1. Vienna Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  2. Pakistan Passes Controversial Judicial Reform Bill | All About The 26th Constitutional Amendment
  3. India & China Agree To Restart Border Patrolling Along LAC In Eastern Ladakh
  4. PAK-A Vs OMN Live Score, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Disciplined Pakistan Shaheens Start Well | Oman - 28/1 In 5.2 Overs
  5. Indigenous Senator Heckles King Charles At Australian Parliament House
  6. PKL 11: Arjun Deshwal Headlines Jaipur Pink Panthers' Thrilling Win Over Bengal Warriorz
  7. PKL 11: All-Round Gujarat Giants Pip Bengaluru Bulls 36-32 In Hyderabad
  8. Bangladesh Vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 1 Highlights: Bowlers Lead BAN Fightback After SA Bundle Hosts For Just 106