New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) holds the championship trophy after the Liberty defeated the Minnesota Lynx in Game 5 of the WNBA basketball final series in New York.
New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones, left, holds up the MVP award after the Liberty defeated the Minnesota Lynx in Game 5 of the WNBA basketball final series in New York.
The New York Liberty hold up the championship trophy after defeating the Minnesota Lynx in Game 5 of the WNBA basketball final series in New York.
New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu holds up the championship trophy after the Liberty defeated the Minnesota Lynx in Game 5 of the WNBA basketball final series in New York.
New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) reacts after scoring against the Minnesota Lynx during the third quarter of Game 5 of the WNBA basketball final series in New York.
Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams (10) goes up for a shot against the New York Liberty during the third quarter of Game 5 of the WNBA basketball final series in New York.
Minnesota Lynx forward Cecilia Zandalasini (9) battles for a loose ball against New York Liberty forward Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, left, and guard Sabrina Ionescu, right, during the second quarter of Game 5 of the WNBA basketball final series in New York.
New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) goes up for a shot against Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) during the first quarter of Game 5 of the WNBA basketball final series.
Minnesota Lynx guard Kayla McBride (21) drives to the basket against New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu during the second half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series in Minneapolis.
New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) makes a free throw to tie the game against the Minnesota Lynx near the end of regulation time of Game 5 of the WNBA basketball final series in New York.
Minnesota Lynx forward Bridget Carleton (6) drives against New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) during the fourth quarter of Game 5 of the WNBA basketball final series in New York.