Who Is Anahat Singh – The Teen Squash Prodigy Who Is Making Headlines At Commonwealth Games 2022

What would you do at 14? Probably, concentrating in your studies hoping to make a better future, watching television, playing with friends and etc, etc. But for Anahat Singh, the ninth-grade student from Delhi is representing India at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

Youngest in the 200-plus Indian contingent in Birmingham, Anahat made an impressive start in the women’s singles squash competition when she completely outclasses Jada Ross of St Vincent and the Grenadines, winning 11-5, 11-2, 11-0 win in the round of 64.

She will next play Emily Whitlock of Wales in the women’s singles Round of 32 at 23:45 PM on Saturday.

But was squash Anahat’s first love? No.

Hailing from a family of sports where her parents were former hockey players, Anahat took up a badminton racquet when she was six years old. Her older sister Amira played squash then. Two years down the line, Anahat swapped badminton racquet for squash.

“I used to go along my sister and hit for like 15-20 minutes but nothing serious because I was mainly pursuing badminton...my sister was playing a tournament in Bengal and I went along so I entered as well,” Anahat was quoted as saying to ESPN.

“But then I started actually doing well, I started practising a lot more.” Squash isn’t as popular as badminton in India. But Anahat Singh chose to follow the likes of Joshna Chinappa, her teammate in CWG 2022, and make a career in squash.

Six years down the line, Anahat Singh is current owner of 46 national circuit titles, two national championships and eight international titles. She won British Junior Squash Open (2019) and US Junior Squash Open (2021), which were first times for an Indian sportswoman.

“Badminton is a really popular sport I could have taken that up easily... but squash is something I enjoy a lot more. I need to do the thing I have the most fun with instead of something more popular,” added Anahat, who loves to paint and play piano in her free time.

How Did Anahat Singh Make Indian Squash Team?

Anahat Singh was always on the radar of Indian team. After her impressive run at the under-15 level including victories at Asian Junior Squash and German Open this year, the teenager aced national selection trials to break into the Indian squad for Birmingham.

Anahat also admitted she was nervous at first considering the age gap of her teammates in Birmingham. “I was worried about being in the camp with such experienced players at first, but they were really sweet and helpful, they helped me fit right in,” she said.

Does Anahat follow other sports? “I don't follow sports other than squash,” signed off the Indian prodigy.