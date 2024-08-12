Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Water Polo Medallists - In Pics

Spain's team celebrate on the podium after winning gold in the women's water polo at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Australia's team stand on the podium after winning silver in the women's water polo at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Netherlands' team pose with their bronze medals for the women's water polo at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Members of team Spain, center, stand on the podium after winning gold in the women's water polo beside silver medalists Australia, left, and bronze medalists Netherlands at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Serbia's team pose on the podium after winning gold in the men's water polo at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Croatia's team poses on the podium after winning silver in the men's water polo at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
United States' team stand on the podium after winning bronze in the men's water polo at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.
Members of team Serbia, center, stand on the podium after winning gold in the men's water polo beside Croatia's silver medalists, left, and United States's bronze medalists at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.