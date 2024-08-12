Sports

Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Water Polo Medallists - In Pics

The water polo tournaments at the 2024 Paris Olympics took place from July 27th to August 11th. The preliminary matches were held at the Paris Aquatic Centre, with the final playoffs taking place at the iconic Paris La Defense Arena. Similar to the previous edition, a total of twenty-two teams competed: twelve for men and ten for women. In the men's tournament, Serbia won gold, Croatia settled for silver, and the United States received the bronze. In the women's tournament, Spain won the gold medal, Australia claimed silver, and the Netherlands secured the bronze medal.

Women's water polo: Spain's team celebrate after winning gold | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Spain's team celebrate on the podium after winning gold in the women's water polo at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Womens water polo: Australias team celebrate after winning silver
Women's water polo: Australia's team celebrate after winning silver | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Australia's team stand on the podium after winning silver in the women's water polo at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Womens water polo: Netherlands team celebrate after winning bronze
Women's water polo: Netherlands' team celebrate after winning bronze | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Netherlands' team pose with their bronze medals for the women's water polo at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Womens water polo: Silver medalists Australia, Gold medalists Spain and Bronze medalists Netherlands during medal ceremony
Women's water polo: Silver medalists Australia, Gold medalists Spain and Bronze medalists Netherlands during medal ceremony | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Members of team Spain, center, stand on the podium after winning gold in the women's water polo beside silver medalists Australia, left, and bronze medalists Netherlands at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Mens water polo: Serbias team celebrate after winning gold
Men's water polo: Serbia's team celebrate after winning gold | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Serbia's team pose on the podium after winning gold in the men's water polo at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Mens water polo: Croatias team celebrate after winning silver
Men's water polo: Croatia's team celebrate after winning silver | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Croatia's team poses on the podium after winning silver in the men's water polo at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Mens water polo: United States team celebrate after winning bronze
Men's water polo: United States' team celebrate after winning bronze | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

United States' team stand on the podium after winning bronze in the men's water polo at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.

Mens water polo: Silver medalists Croatia, Gold medalists Serbia and Bronze medalists United States during medal ceremony
Men's water polo: Silver medalists Croatia, Gold medalists Serbia and Bronze medalists United States during medal ceremony | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Members of team Serbia, center, stand on the podium after winning gold in the men's water polo beside Croatia's silver medalists, left, and United States's bronze medalists at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

