Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Water Polo Medallists - In Pics

The water polo tournaments at the 2024 Paris Olympics took place from July 27th to August 11th. The preliminary matches were held at the Paris Aquatic Centre, with the final playoffs taking place at the iconic Paris La Defense Arena. Similar to the previous edition, a total of twenty-two teams competed: twelve for men and ten for women. In the men's tournament, Serbia won gold, Croatia settled for silver, and the United States received the bronze. In the women's tournament, Spain won the gold medal, Australia claimed silver, and the Netherlands secured the bronze medal.