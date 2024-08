Sports

Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Men's Boxing Medallists - In Pics

The boxing events at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris took place from July 27 to August 10. The preliminary matches were held at Arena Paris Nord in Villepinte, while the medal rounds (semifinals and finals) took place at the Stade Roland Garros. Male boxers competed in seven weight classes: Flyweight (51 kg), Featherweight (57 kg), Lightweight (63.5 kg), Welterweight (71 kg), Light heavyweight (80 kg), Heavyweight (92 kg), and Super heavyweight (+92 kg). Uzbekistan have dominated in the male boxing with winning five golds in seven events.