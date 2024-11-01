Sports

WI Vs ENG 1st ODI: Lewis Powers West Indies To Victory - In Pics

Evin Lewis hit four times as many sixes as the entire England team in a commanding innings of 94 which led the West Indies to an eight-wicket win Thursday in the rain-affected first one-day international. First-time captain Liam Livingstone hit two sixes in a top score of 48 in his team’s under-par total of 209. That was England’s best performance as it was bowled out in 45.1 overs on a tricky pitch on which only Lewis flourished. The left-handed Lewis hit eight sixes in his innings of only 69 balls but was out 13 runs before the West Indies reached their Duckworth-Lewis System revised total of 157 to lead the three-match ODI series. No overs were lost when rain extended the interval between innings but the West Indies innings was reduced by 15 overs after a lengthy rain break after the 15th over.