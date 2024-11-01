Sports

WI Vs ENG 1st ODI: Lewis Powers West Indies To Victory - In Pics

Evin Lewis hit four times as many sixes as the entire England team in a commanding innings of 94 which led the West Indies to an eight-wicket win Thursday in the rain-affected first one-day international. First-time captain Liam Livingstone hit two sixes in a top score of 48 in his team’s under-par total of 209. That was England’s best performance as it was bowled out in 45.1 overs on a tricky pitch on which only Lewis flourished. The left-handed Lewis hit eight sixes in his innings of only 69 balls but was out 13 runs before the West Indies reached their Duckworth-Lewis System revised total of 157 to lead the three-match ODI series. No overs were lost when rain extended the interval between innings but the West Indies innings was reduced by 15 overs after a lengthy rain break after the 15th over.

West Indies vs England | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

West Indies' Evin Lewis hits for six rounds from a delivery of England's Jacob Bethell during the first ODI cricket match at Sir Vivian Richards Ground in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.

England's captain Liam Livingstone reacts after delivering as West Indies' Evin Lewis runs during the first ODI cricket match at Sir Vivian Richards Ground in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.

West Indies' Brandon King plays a shot from a delivery of England's captain Liam Livingstone during the first ODI cricket match at Sir Vivian Richards Ground in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.

England's Adil Rashid plays a shot during the first ODI cricket match against West Indies at Sir Vivian Richards Ground in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.

England's Sam Curran plays a shot during the first ODI cricket match against West Indies at Sir Vivian Richards Ground in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.

West Indies' Gudakesh Motie, left, celebrates with teammates Roston Chase, center, and captain Shai Hope taking the catch to dismiss England's captain Liam Livingstone during the first ODI cricket match at Sir Vivian Richards Ground in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.

England's captain Liam Livingstone plays a shot against West Indies during the first ODI cricket match at Sir Vivian Richards Ground in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.

West Indies' Keacy Carty takes the catch to dismiss England's Jordan Cox during the first ODI cricket match at Sir Vivian Richards Ground in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.

England's Jacob Bethell hits a four from the bowling of West Indies' Alzarri Joseph during the first ODI cricket match at Sir Vivian Richards Ground in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.

