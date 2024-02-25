Last weekend, the Indian men's cricket team had demolished Ben Stokes's England by a staggering 434-run margin to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match Test series. They have had to fight far harder in the fourth game, but what that also means is that spectators are in for a delicious Monday morning as the Rohit Sharma-led side resumes its pursuit of a 192-run target in Ranchi. Chase it down, and they will seal their 17th consecutive home Test series victory. (More Sports News)

The home Test is just one of various exciting sports duels lined up. The week ahead of us - Monday, February 26 to Sunday, March 3 - promises enough and more on-field action to keep enthusiasts hooked. Buckle up, and check out what's coming your way from various arenas.