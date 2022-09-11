Sunday, Sep 11, 2022
Watch Lionel Messi's Stunning Pass To Neymar For PSG's Winner Against Brest - VIDEO

Also, watch Lionel's Messi's goal-bound shot 'blocked' by Kylian Mbappe as Paris Saint-Germain escaped with a 1-0 win in French Ligue 1.

Lionel Messi finds Neymar with a perfect pass. Screengrab

Updated: 11 Sep 2022 1:16 pm

Lionel Messi enthralled football fans with a sumptuous assist for Neymar which set up Paris Saint-Germain's 1-0 win against Brest in Ligue 1 on Saturday. (More Football News)

Showing his otherworldly range of passing ability, Messi picked out his former Barcelona team-mate from midfield with a lob. Neymar then executed a cool finish to score the only goal of the match.

Watch it here:

The match also witnessed a Lionel Messi shot hitting Kylian Mbappe. Some fans however claimed that Mbappe was blocking Messi’s shot on purpose.

Watch it here:

Messi's selfless assist became all the more important for Christophe Galtier's side because of the rumoured infighting in the PSG ranks.

Reports claimed that club captain Mbappe and Neymar are not having the best of relationships.

The Brazilian appeared to be miffed with Mbappe after the Frenchman took the shot rather than passing the ball for a tap-in during their 2-1 win over Juventus in the UEFA Champions League.

Before that, the forwards were involved in penalty drama. 

Galtier was even forced to defend his players, saying that Neymar and Mbappe share a “very good” relationship.

