'Wasn't Consulted Before Being Re-inducted In AIFF Technical Committee' - Ex-India Captain Bhaichung Bhutia

Former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia on Wednesday said that although he "wasn't consulted" before being re-inducted in AIFF technical committee, he would still be happy to "support" his former teammate and current chairman IM Vijayan.

The 47-year-old, who got thrashed in an one-sided AIFF presidential election to Kalyan Chaubey in 2022, headed the AIFF technical committee from 2013-17 before being replaced by Asian Games bronze medallist Shyam Thapa. Vijayan succeeded Thapa in 2022.