Virat Kohli, Harbhajan Singh Back Arshdeep Singh After India Pacer Trolled For Dropping Pakistan’s Asif Ali

Young India fast bowler Arshdeep Singh is facing brutal social media trolls for dropping a catch during their Asia Cup 2022 Super Four encounter against Pakistan on Sunday in Dubai. Pakistan won the encounter by five wickets to avenge the defeat they endured a week back in the group stages.

The incident happened during the 18th over of the match. Asif Ali got a thick top edge off the bowling of Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep settled himself under it calmly at short third-man. However, to everyone’s surprise the Punjab pacer dropped the un-droppable giving Ali a major reprieve.

Ali was batting at one when they catch was dropped and went on to score 16 runs from eight balls that included a six and two fours. Arshdeep dismissed Ali in the final over but it was too late by then. Former India skipper Virat Kohli came in support of the 23-year-old Arshdeep stating ‘anyone can make mistakes in a high-pressure game’.

“Anyone can make the mistake, the situation was tight. It was a high-pressure game and mistakes can happen. I still remember I was playing my first Champions Trophy and the match was against Pakistan, I had played a very bad shot against Shahid Afridi,” Kohli said after the game.

“I was watching the ceiling till 5 am, I was not able to sleep and I thought my career is over but these things are natural. Senior players get around you, there is a good team environment right now, I give the credit to the captain and coach.

“The players learn from their mistakes. So, one must accept his mistake, address it and look forward to being in that pressure situation once again,” he added. Not just Kohli, but former cricketer and currently Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh also came out in support of Arshdeep.

Harbhajan slammed those saying ‘cheap things’ about Arshdeep. “Stop criticising young @arshdeepsinghh,” he tweeted. “No one drops the catch purposely..we are proud of our boys .. Pakistan played better.. shame on such people who r putting our own guys down by saying cheap things on this platform bout arsh and team.. Arsh is GOLD.”

Earlier, India rode on Virat Kohli’s 32th T20 fifty to put 181/7 in 20 overs. In reply, Mohammad Rizwan led Pakistan with a brilliant 71 as the Men in Green chased down the target of 182 with a ball to spare. India will next play Sri Lanka on Tuesday in their second Super 4 encounter.