CONCACAF Nations League: USA Beat Jamaica 5-2 On Aggregate, Enter Semi-Finals

Christian Pulisic scored twice in the first half, Tim Weah got a goal in his return to the U.S.A national team from a red card and the Americans beat Jamaica 4-2 for a 5-2 aggregate win in their CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final on Tuesday (November 19, 2024). Playing their first competitive matches under coach Mauricio Pochettino, the United States advanced to a semi-final on March 20 at Inglewood, California. The Americans won the first three editions of the tournament. The U.S.A also qualified for next year's CONCACAF Gold Cup, while Jamaica will have to play a qualifier.