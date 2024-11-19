Sports

CONCACAF Nations League: USA Beat Jamaica 5-2 On Aggregate, Enter Semi-Finals

Christian Pulisic scored twice in the first half, Tim Weah got a goal in his return to the U.S.A national team from a red card and the Americans beat Jamaica 4-2 for a 5-2 aggregate win in their CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final on Tuesday (November 19, 2024). Playing their first competitive matches under coach Mauricio Pochettino, the United States advanced to a semi-final on March 20 at Inglewood, California. The Americans won the first three editions of the tournament. The U.S.A also qualified for next year's CONCACAF Gold Cup, while Jamaica will have to play a qualifier.

US Jamaica CONCACAF Soccer
Jamaica US CONCACAF Soccer | Photo: AP/Jeff Roberson

United States' Christian Pulisic, right, is congratulated by teammates after scoring during the first half in a CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal second leg soccer match against Jamaica in St. Louis.

Jamaica US CONCACAF Soccer
US Jamaica CONCACAF Soccer | Photo: AP/Jeff Roberson
United States' Cade Cowell (19) and Jamaica's Greg Leigh (22) challenge for the ball during the second half in a CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal second leg soccer match in St. Louis.

Jamaica vs United States
United States vs Jamaica | Photo: AP/Jeff Roberson
Jamaica's Di'Shon Bernard, left, clears the ball as United States' Ricardo Pepi, right, defends during the second half in a CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal second leg soccer match in St. Louis.

United States vs Jamaica
Jamaica vs United States | Photo: AP/Jeff Roberson
United States' Tim Weah, right, is congratulated by teammate Yunus Musah (6) after scoring during the second half in a CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal second leg soccer match against Jamaica in St. Louis.

CONCACAF Soccer: Jamaica vs United States
CONCACAF Soccer: United States vs Jamaica | Photo: AP/Jeff Roberson
United States' Yunus Musah (6) and Jamaica's Amari'i Bell (4) battle for the ball during the first half in a CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal second leg soccer match in St. Louis.

CONCACAF Soccer: United States vs Jamaica
CONCACAF Soccer: Jamaica vs United States | Photo: AP/Jeff Roberson
Jamaica's Leon Bailey, right, chases after a loose ball as United States' Antonee Robinson (5) and Tim Weah (21) defend during the first half in a CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal second leg soccer match in St. Louis.

CONCACAF Soccer
CONCACAF Nations League | Photo: AP/Jeff Roberson
Jamaica's Amari'i Bell passes between United States' Weston McKennie (8) and Joe Scally (22) during the first half in a CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal second leg soccer match in St. Louis.

CONCACAF Nations League
CONCACAF Soccer | Photo: AP/Jeff Roberson
Jamaica's Demarai Gray and United States' Tanner Tessmann (18) battle for the ball during the first half in a CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal second leg soccer match in St. Louis.

US Jamaica CONCACAF Soccer
Jamaica US CONCACAF Soccer | Photo: AP/Jeff Roberson
Jamaica's Di'Shon Bernard (6) and United States' Ricardo Pepi (9) chase after a loose ball during the first half in a CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal second leg soccer match in St. Louis.

Jamaica US CONCACAF Soccer
US Jamaica CONCACAF Soccer Photo: AP/Jeff Roberson
United States' Christian Pulisic (10) celebrates after scoring during the first half in a CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal second leg soccer match against Jamaica in St. Louis.

