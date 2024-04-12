Sports

UEFA Europa League QF: AC Milan Stunned By AS Roma - In Pics

In an all-Italian matchup, Gianluca Mancini headed in a winner off a corner kick from Paulo Dybala to upset AC Milan 1-0 at San Siro. Mancini also scored the lone goal in the Italian capital derby against Lazio on Saturday in Serie A. It was the first win for Roma over Milan since October 2019. Milan, the seven-time European champion, has never won the second-tier Europa League or its predecessor, the UEFA Cup. Milan has never even reached the final — something Roma achieved twice, losing both in 1991 and last year.