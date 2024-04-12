Sports

UEFA Europa League QF: AC Milan Stunned By AS Roma - In Pics

In an all-Italian matchup, Gianluca Mancini headed in a winner off a corner kick from Paulo Dybala to upset AC Milan 1-0 at San Siro. Mancini also scored the lone goal in the Italian capital derby against Lazio on Saturday in Serie A. It was the first win for Roma over Milan since October 2019. Milan, the seven-time European champion, has never won the second-tier Europa League or its predecessor, the UEFA Cup. Milan has never even reached the final — something Roma achieved twice, losing both in 1991 and last year.

Europa League: AC Milan vs Roma

Roma's head coach Daniele De Rossi, right, celebrates with his teammates at the end of the Europa League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between AC Milan and Roma at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy.

Europa League: AC Milan vs Roma
AC Milan's Davide Calabria, left, and Roma's Leandro Paredes fight for the ball during the Europa League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between AC Milan and Roma at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy.

Europa League: AC Milan vs Roma
Roma's Romelu Lukaku, top, falls over AC Milan's Malick Thiaw as they fight for the ball during the Europa League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between AC Milan and Roma at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy.

Europa League: AC Milan vs Roma
AC Milan supporters light flares during the Europa League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between AC Milan and Roma at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy.

Europa League: AC Milan vs Roma
AC Milan's Theo Hernandez, left, and Roma's Stephan El Shaarawy fight for the ball during the Europa League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between AC Milan and Roma at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy.

Europa League: AC Milan vs Roma
AC Milan's Rafael Leao does an overhead kick during the Europa League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between AC Milan and Roma at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy.

Europa League: AC Milan vs Roma
AC Milan's manager Stefano Pioli, right, receives a yellow card during the Europa League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between AC Milan and Roma at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy.

Europa League: AC Milan vs Roma
Roma's goalkeeper Mile Svilar, left, saves on AC Milan's Tijjani Reijnders during the Europa League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between AC Milan and Roma at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy.

Europa League: AC Milan vs Roma
Roma's Gianluca Mancini celebrates after he scored his side's first goal during the Europa League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between AC Milan and Roma at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy.

