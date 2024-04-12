UEFA Europa League QF: AC Milan Stunned By AS Roma - In Pics

Roma's head coach Daniele De Rossi, right, celebrates with his teammates at the end of the Europa League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between AC Milan and Roma at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy.
AC Milan's Davide Calabria, left, and Roma's Leandro Paredes fight for the ball during the Europa League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between AC Milan and Roma at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy.
Roma's Romelu Lukaku, top, falls over AC Milan's Malick Thiaw as they fight for the ball during the Europa League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between AC Milan and Roma at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy.
AC Milan supporters light flares during the Europa League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between AC Milan and Roma at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy.
AC Milan's Theo Hernandez, left, and Roma's Stephan El Shaarawy fight for the ball during the Europa League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between AC Milan and Roma at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy.
AC Milan's Rafael Leao does an overhead kick during the Europa League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between AC Milan and Roma at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy.
AC Milan's manager Stefano Pioli, right, receives a yellow card during the Europa League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between AC Milan and Roma at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy.
Roma's goalkeeper Mile Svilar, left, saves on AC Milan's Tijjani Reijnders during the Europa League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between AC Milan and Roma at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy.
Roma's Gianluca Mancini celebrates after he scored his side's first goal during the Europa League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between AC Milan and Roma at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy.