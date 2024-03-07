Sports

UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid Through To The Quarter-Final Stage After 2nd Leg Draw To RB Leipzig - In Pics

A tough day for Carlo Ancelotti ended on a good note as Real Madrid advanced to the quarterfinals of the Champions League for the fourth straight season despite a lackluster performance against Leipzig on Wednesday. Ancelotti saw Madrid struggle in a 1-1 draw with Leipzig that was just enough to put the European powerhouse into the last eight thanks to the 1-0 win from the first leg in Germany three weeks ago. Madrid was outplayed during parts of the match at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, drawing some jeers by the home crowd, but held on to advance 2-1 on aggregate. Vinícius Júnior put the hosts ahead after an assist by Jude Bellingham in the 65th and a gritty Leipzig side equalized with captain Willi Orbán in the 68th.

March 7, 2024
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti, right, talks with Leipzig's head coach Marco Rose at the end of the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and RB Leipzig at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Leipzig's goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi reacts with his teammates after Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, left, scored his side's opening goal during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and RB Leipzig at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Real Madrid's Nacho, centre, celebrates after winning the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and RB Leipzig at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Real Madrid's Joselu, top, jumps for the ball with Leipzig's Eljif Elmas during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and RB Leipzig at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, right, challenges for the ball with Leipzig's Xaver Schlager during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and RB Leipzig at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Real Madrid's Rodrygo, left, challenges for the ball with Leipzig's Castello Lukeba during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and RB Leipzig at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and RB Leipzig at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and RB Leipzig at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, right, challenges for the ball with Leipzig's Willi Orban during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and RB Leipzig at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and RB Leipzig at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

