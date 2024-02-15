Sports

Kylian Mbappe Helps PSG Beat Real Sociedad In First Leg

Kylian Mbappe scored yet again in the Champions League and emerging winger Bradley Barcola grabbed his first goal in the competition as Paris Saint-Germain beat Real Sociedad 2-0 in the first leg of the round of 16 on Tuesday. The 25-year-old Mbappé joined PSG in 2017 in a deal worth 180 million ($193 million) and has netted a club record 243 goals since then. The 21-year-old Barcola arrived from Lyon in a deal worth a hefty 50 million euros ($54 million) for a relative unknown, and is starting to impress with his skill and poise. The French captain has been directly involved in 38 in 30 appearances for his club this season - 31 goals, seven assists - the most of any player in Europe's big five leagues.