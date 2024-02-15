PSG's Kylian Mbappe, front left, celebrates with teammates at the end of the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Sociedad, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.
Real Sociedad's Arsen Zakharyan, left, duels for the ball with PSG's Achraf Hakimi during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Sociedad, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.
PSG's head coach Luis Enrique gives instructions to his players during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Sociedad, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.
PSG's Kylian Mbappe, left, celebrates with PSG's Bradley Barcola after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Sociedad, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.
Real Sociedad's Javi Galan, right, duels for the ball with PSG's Warren Zaire-Emery during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Sociedad, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.
Real Sociedad's Takefusa Kubo, front, jumps for the ball during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Sociedad, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.
Real Sociedad's Igor Zubeldia, left, duels for the ball with PSG's Bradley Barcola during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Sociedad, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.
PSG's Kylian Mbappe controls the ball during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Sociedad, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.
PSG's Kylian Mbappe, left, duels for the ball with Real Sociedad's Igor Zubeldia during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Sociedad, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.