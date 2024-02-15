Sports

Kylian Mbappe Helps PSG Beat Real Sociedad In First Leg

Kylian Mbappe scored yet again in the Champions League and emerging winger Bradley Barcola grabbed his first goal in the competition as Paris Saint-Germain beat Real Sociedad 2-0 in the first leg of the round of 16 on Tuesday. The 25-year-old Mbappé joined PSG in 2017 in a deal worth 180 million ($193 million) and has netted a club record 243 goals since then. The 21-year-old Barcola arrived from Lyon in a deal worth a hefty 50 million euros ($54 million) for a relative unknown, and is starting to impress with his skill and poise. The French captain has been directly involved in 38 in 30 appearances for his club this season - 31 goals, seven assists - the most of any player in Europe's big five leagues.

Photo Webdesk
Photo Webdesk

February 15, 2024

UEFA Champions League 2023-24: PSG vs Real Sociedad | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

PSG's Kylian Mbappe, front left, celebrates with teammates at the end of the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Sociedad, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

1/9
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: PSG vs Real Sociedad
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: PSG vs Real Sociedad | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

PSG's Kylian Mbappe, RIGHT, celebrates with teammates at the end of the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Sociedad, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

2/9
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: PSG vs Real Sociedad
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: PSG vs Real Sociedad | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Real Sociedad's Arsen Zakharyan, left, duels for the ball with PSG's Achraf Hakimi during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Sociedad, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

3/9
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: PSG vs Real Sociedad
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: PSG vs Real Sociedad | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

PSG's head coach Luis Enrique gives instructions to his players during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Sociedad, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

4/9
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: PSG vs Real Sociedad
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: PSG vs Real Sociedad | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

PSG's Kylian Mbappe, left, celebrates with PSG's Bradley Barcola after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Sociedad, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

5/9
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: PSG vs Real Sociedad
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: PSG vs Real Sociedad | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Real Sociedad's Javi Galan, right, duels for the ball with PSG's Warren Zaire-Emery during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Sociedad, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

6/9
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: PSG vs Real Sociedad
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: PSG vs Real Sociedad | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Real Sociedad's Takefusa Kubo, front, jumps for the ball during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Sociedad, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

7/9
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: PSG vs Real Sociedad
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: PSG vs Real Sociedad | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Real Sociedad's Igor Zubeldia, left, duels for the ball with PSG's Bradley Barcola during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Sociedad, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

8/9
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: PSG vs Real Sociedad
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: PSG vs Real Sociedad | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

PSG's Kylian Mbappe controls the ball during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Sociedad, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

9/9
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: PSG vs Real Sociedad
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: PSG vs Real Sociedad | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

PSG's Kylian Mbappe, left, duels for the ball with Real Sociedad's Igor Zubeldia during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Sociedad, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

