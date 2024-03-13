Sports

UEFA Champions League: Arsenal, Barcelona Enter Quarter-Finals - In Pics

Both Arsenal and Barcelona progressed to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals with wins in their return-leg fixtures over Porto and Napoli, respectively. Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya tipped one spot kick by Porto’s Wendell against the post and then palmed away another from Galeno to secure a 4-2 win in a penalty shootout for the hosts after the tie was level 1-1 on aggregate. Meanwhile, Fermin Lopez, Joao Cancelo and Robert Lewandowski scored for Barcelona as they advanced 4-2 on aggregate after a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Italy three weeks ago. Amir Rrahmani scored for Napoli, who couldn't repeat their last-eight appearance from last season, when they won a knockout round for the first time.

March 13, 2024
March 13, 2024
       
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Arsenal vs Porto | Photo: Zac Goodwin/PA via AP

Arsenal's Gabriel in action during the Champions League round of 16, second leg soccer match between Arsenal and Porto at the Emirates Stadium, London.

UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Arsenal vs Porto | Photo: Zac Goodwin/PA via AP
Porto's Wendell, right, and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka battle for the ball during the Champions League round of 16, second leg soccer match between Arsenal and Porto at the Emirates Stadium, London.

UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Arsenal vs Porto | Photo: Zac Goodwin/PA via AP
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, left, heads the ball during the Champions League round of 16, second leg soccer match between Arsenal and Porto at the Emirates Stadium, London.

UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Arsenal vs Porto | Photo: Zac Goodwin/PA via AP
Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa, right, punches the ball clear during the Champions League round of 16, second leg soccer match between Arsenal and Porto at the Emirates Stadium, London.

UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Arsenal vs Porto | Photo: Zac Goodwin/PA via AP
Arsenal's Martin Odegaard, center, celebrates scoring before his goal is then disallowed during the Champions League round of 16, second leg soccer match between Arsenal and Porto at the Emirates Stadium, London.

UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Arsenal vs Porto | Photo: Zac Goodwin/PA via AP
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, left, and FC Porto's Nico Gonzalez battle for the ball during the Champions League round of 16, second leg soccer match between Arsenal and Porto at the Emirates Stadium, London.

UEFA%20Champions%20League%202023-24%3A%20Barcelona%20vs%20SSC%20Napoli
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Barcelona vs SSC Napoli | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Barcelona's Pau Cubarsi, right, and Barcelona's Ronald Araujo celebrate after the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and SSC Napoli at the Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

UEFA%20Champions%20League%202023-24%3A%20Barcelona%20vs%20SSC%20Napoli
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Barcelona vs SSC Napoli | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Barcelona's Sergi Roberto celebrates his sides third goal scored by Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, left, during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and SSC Napoli at the Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

UEFA%20Champions%20League%202023-24%3A%20Barcelona%20vs%20SSC%20Napoli
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Barcelona vs SSC Napoli | Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti
Napoli's Victor Osimhen, left, is challenged by Barcelona's Ronald Araujo during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match between Barcelona and SSC Napoli at the Olympic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

UEFA%20Champions%20League%202023-24%3A%20Barcelona%20vs%20SSC%20Napoli
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Barcelona vs SSC Napoli | Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti
Barcelona's Fermin Lopez celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match between Barcelona and SSC Napoli at the Olympic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

UEFA%20Champions%20League%202023-24%3A%20Barcelona%20vs%20SSC%20Napoli
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Barcelona vs SSC Napoli | Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti
Napoli's Victor Osimhen, left, controls the ball in front of Barcelona's Sergi Roberto during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match between Barcelona and SSC Napoli at the Olympic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

