Arsenal's Gabriel in action during the Champions League round of 16, second leg soccer match between Arsenal and Porto at the Emirates Stadium, London.
Porto's Wendell, right, and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka battle for the ball during the Champions League round of 16, second leg soccer match between Arsenal and Porto at the Emirates Stadium, London.
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, left, heads the ball during the Champions League round of 16, second leg soccer match between Arsenal and Porto at the Emirates Stadium, London.
Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa, right, punches the ball clear during the Champions League round of 16, second leg soccer match between Arsenal and Porto at the Emirates Stadium, London.
Arsenal's Martin Odegaard, center, celebrates scoring before his goal is then disallowed during the Champions League round of 16, second leg soccer match between Arsenal and Porto at the Emirates Stadium, London.
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, left, and FC Porto's Nico Gonzalez battle for the ball during the Champions League round of 16, second leg soccer match between Arsenal and Porto at the Emirates Stadium, London.
Barcelona's Pau Cubarsi, right, and Barcelona's Ronald Araujo celebrate after the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and SSC Napoli at the Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Sergi Roberto celebrates his sides third goal scored by Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, left, during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and SSC Napoli at the Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Napoli's Victor Osimhen, left, is challenged by Barcelona's Ronald Araujo during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match between Barcelona and SSC Napoli at the Olympic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Fermin Lopez celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match between Barcelona and SSC Napoli at the Olympic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Napoli's Victor Osimhen, left, controls the ball in front of Barcelona's Sergi Roberto during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match between Barcelona and SSC Napoli at the Olympic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.