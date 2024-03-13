Sports

UEFA Champions League: Arsenal, Barcelona Enter Quarter-Finals - In Pics

Both Arsenal and Barcelona progressed to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals with wins in their return-leg fixtures over Porto and Napoli, respectively. Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya tipped one spot kick by Porto’s Wendell against the post and then palmed away another from Galeno to secure a 4-2 win in a penalty shootout for the hosts after the tie was level 1-1 on aggregate. Meanwhile, Fermin Lopez, Joao Cancelo and Robert Lewandowski scored for Barcelona as they advanced 4-2 on aggregate after a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Italy three weeks ago. Amir Rrahmani scored for Napoli, who couldn't repeat their last-eight appearance from last season, when they won a knockout round for the first time.