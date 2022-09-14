UEFA Champions League 2022-23: Bayer Leverkusen Earn Late Victory Against Atletico Madrid

Struggling Bayer Leverkusen left it late to earn a welcome 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid in their UEFA Champions League 2022-23 group stage game on Tuesday. Two goals in three minutes from Robert Andrich and Moussa Diaby — both set up by Jeremie Frimpong — were enough for Leverkusen to claim just its second win of the season after six defeats in eight games across all competitions. (More Football News)

Leverkusen coach Gerardo Seoane had been coming under increasing pressure, especially after the 1-0 loss at Club Brugge in their Group B opening game last week, but Andrich finally made the breakthrough in the 84th minute and Diaby sealed the win on a counterattack in the 87th.

Both teams had largely canceled each other out in a first half of few chances. Leverkusen looked better early on, when Andrich fired a good chance over. Patrik Schick hit the crossbar for Leverkusen after the break, when Czech compatriot Adam Hlozek struck the post from the rebound.

Both teams upped the pace for the last 10 minutes, but it was Leverkusen that made the breakthrough. Frimpong did well to hold off his marker and send a low ball into the center for Andrich, who struck first time inside the left post for his first Champions League goal.

Frimpong then produced a brilliant cross for Diaby to seal it.

SPORTING WIN

Tottenham Hotspur had not lost a game in any competition this season before a pair of Sporting Lisbon substitutes ended that unbeaten run.

Paulinho glanced in a header from a corner in the 90th minute and Arthur Gomes added the second in the third minute of stoppage time when he cut in from the left wing, darted between two Tottenham defenders and shot between the legs of goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

In Marseille, Lindstrøm took advantage of a defensive error in the 43rd minute to score the winner for Frankfurt. Tottenham and Frankfurt have three points, with Marseille last on zero.

BRUGGE CONTINUE TO SURPRISE

Group B is throwing up some surprising results so far, with Club Brugge atop the standings after routing Porto 4-0 away for its second straight win. Forward Ferran Jutgla had a goal and an assist for Brugge, which saw four different players score. It was Porto’s fourth straight loss in the Champions League going back to last season.

FAN VIOLENCE MARS FRANKFURT WIN

The other group game between Marseille and Eintracht Frankfurt was marred by fan disturbances before kickoff, forcing riot police to intervene when opposing supporters launched flares and fireworks at each other. Frankfurt won the game 1-0 thanks to a first-half goal from Jesper Lindstrøm.