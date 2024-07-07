Sports

Tour De France Stage 8: Biniam Girmay Wins; Tadej Pogacar Keeps Yellow Jersey - In Pics

Biniam Girmay won his second stage at the Tour de France on Saturday (July 6) when he prevailed in a closing sprint to cement his status as the race’s fastest man. Defending champion Tadej Pogacar retained the yellow jersey. Eritrea's Girmay, who became the first Black rider to win a Tour stage this week, timed his effort well at the end of the long stretch of road leading to the finish of Stage 8.

Tour de France Photo: AP/Jerome Delay

Stage winner Eritrea's Biniam Girmay, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, celebrates on the podium after the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 183.4 kilometers (114 miles) with start in Semur-en-Auxois and finish in Colombey-les-Deux-Eglises, France.

1/9
Tour de France
Tour de France Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates on the podium after the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 183.4 kilometers (114 miles) with start in Semur-en-Auxois and finish in Colombey-les-Deux-Eglises, France.

2/9
Tour de France
Tour de France Photo: AP/Jerome Delay

Eritrea's Biniam Girmay crosses the finish line to win the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 183.4 kilometers (114 miles) with start in Semur-en-Auxois and finish in Colombey-les-Deux-Eglises, France.

3/9
Cycling Tour de France
Cycling Tour de France Photo: AP/Jerome Delay

Eritrea's Biniam Girmay, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, third from left, sprints to the finish line to win ahead of second place Belgium's Jasper Philipsen, far left, and third place Belgium's Arnaud de Lie, second left, during the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 183.4 kilometers (114 miles) with start in Semur-en-Auxois and finish in Colombey-les-Deux-Eglises, France

4/9
Tour de France Cycling Race
Tour de France Cycling Race Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

The pack with Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, rides during the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 183.4 kilometers (114 miles) with start in Semur-en-Auxois and finish in Colombey-les-Deux-Eglises, France.

5/9
Tour De France Stage 8
Tour De France Stage 8 Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Luc van de Populiere poses for a picture with pictures of Belgium's Wout van Aert as Norway's Jonas Abrahamsen, wearing the best climber's dotted jersey, rear, passes during the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 183.4 kilometers (114 miles) with start in Semur-en-Auxois and finish in Colombey-les-Deux-Eglises, France.

6/9
Cycling Tour de France
Cycling Tour de France Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

The pack rides during the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 183.4 kilometers (114 miles) with start in Semur-en-Auxois and finish in Colombey-les-Deux-Eglises, France.

7/9
Tour de France Cycling
Tour de France Cycling Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard rides next to his team car during the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 183.4 kilometers (114 miles) with start in Semur-en-Auxois and finish in Colombey-les-Deux-Eglises, France.

8/9
Tour de France Cycling
Tour de France Cycling Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

The pack rides during the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 183.4 kilometers (114 miles) with start in Semur-en-Auxois and finish in Colombey-les-Deux-Eglises, France.

9/9
Tour de France Cycling
Tour de France Cycling Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, eats as he rides next to Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, left, during the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 183.4 kilometers (114 miles) with start in Semur-en-Auxois and finish in Colombey-les-Deux-Eglises, France.

