Stage winner Eritrea's Biniam Girmay, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, celebrates on the podium after the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 183.4 kilometers (114 miles) with start in Semur-en-Auxois and finish in Colombey-les-Deux-Eglises, France.
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates on the podium after the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 183.4 kilometers (114 miles) with start in Semur-en-Auxois and finish in Colombey-les-Deux-Eglises, France.
Eritrea's Biniam Girmay crosses the finish line to win the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 183.4 kilometers (114 miles) with start in Semur-en-Auxois and finish in Colombey-les-Deux-Eglises, France.
Eritrea's Biniam Girmay, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, third from left, sprints to the finish line to win ahead of second place Belgium's Jasper Philipsen, far left, and third place Belgium's Arnaud de Lie, second left, during the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 183.4 kilometers (114 miles) with start in Semur-en-Auxois and finish in Colombey-les-Deux-Eglises, France
The pack with Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, rides during the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 183.4 kilometers (114 miles) with start in Semur-en-Auxois and finish in Colombey-les-Deux-Eglises, France.
Luc van de Populiere poses for a picture with pictures of Belgium's Wout van Aert as Norway's Jonas Abrahamsen, wearing the best climber's dotted jersey, rear, passes during the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 183.4 kilometers (114 miles) with start in Semur-en-Auxois and finish in Colombey-les-Deux-Eglises, France.
The pack rides during the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 183.4 kilometers (114 miles) with start in Semur-en-Auxois and finish in Colombey-les-Deux-Eglises, France.
Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard rides next to his team car during the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 183.4 kilometers (114 miles) with start in Semur-en-Auxois and finish in Colombey-les-Deux-Eglises, France.
The pack rides during the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 183.4 kilometers (114 miles) with start in Semur-en-Auxois and finish in Colombey-les-Deux-Eglises, France.
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, eats as he rides next to Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, left, during the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 183.4 kilometers (114 miles) with start in Semur-en-Auxois and finish in Colombey-les-Deux-Eglises, France.