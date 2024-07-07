Sports

Tour De France Stage 8: Biniam Girmay Wins; Tadej Pogacar Keeps Yellow Jersey - In Pics

Biniam Girmay won his second stage at the Tour de France on Saturday (July 6) when he prevailed in a closing sprint to cement his status as the race’s fastest man. Defending champion Tadej Pogacar retained the yellow jersey. Eritrea's Girmay, who became the first Black rider to win a Tour stage this week, timed his effort well at the end of the long stretch of road leading to the finish of Stage 8.