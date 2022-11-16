The Messi, Ronaldo Swansong And How It Can Inspire Two Teams

The FIFA World Cup in Qatar is just around the corner. A first-time host, the Arab nation has received all kinds of attention leading up to the build-up – positive and negative. World Cup competitions over the years have given football fans several iconic moments and the 2022 World Cup promises to deliver, at least in that regard. (More Football News)

There will be many stars in action. But two names, even after all these years, continue to be the biggest draw. And this time, there is a sense that it could be their World Cup swansong.

We speak, of course, of Lionel Messi, 35, and Cristiano Ronaldo, 37.

Both have got their hands on continental trophies for their respective countries, but they remain in search of the World Cup. Could this be the year for either of the two? Let us appreciate each legend and the impact he could have on his team.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo holds the record for the most international goals (117). There is no doubt the premier striker will look to add to that tally in the days to come. With the recent controversy surrounding his explosive interview with Piers Morgan, all eyes will be on him every time he steps onto the pitch. Portugal are placed in Group H alongside South Korea, Ghana and Uruguay.

Ronaldo has been instrumental in his national team’s success in the past, winning the 2016 UEFA European Championship, and three years later, the premier edition of the UEFA Nationals League. With the star line-up that Portugal have, they should top Group H. The three other teams in the group, however, are notorious for pulling off upsets. So, Ronaldo and Co. will have to consistently play at their best. By finishing first in their group, they will likely avoid Brazil, who are expected to top their group and take on the second-placed team from Group H in the knock-outs.

How Ronaldo Can Inspire Portugal

The Portugal captain will be playing his fifth World Cup in Qatar. In 17 games in past editions, Ronaldo has scored seven goals and made two assists. In the 2018 edition, Portugal could not make it past the Round of 16 stage, losing an important match against Uruguay.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner took to Twitter with a message to inspire his squad:

Foco total e absoluto nos trabalhos da Selecção Nacional. Grupo unido, rumo a um só objectivo: realizar o sonho de todos os portugueses! pic.twitter.com/iu2qlJvb62 — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 14, 2022

“Total and absolute focus on the work of the National Team. A united group, towards a single objective: to fulfill the dream of all Portuguese people!”, the tweet reads.

One can never forget moments from the 2016 Euro finals. Portugal and hosts France met in the final with the match going into extra time. Eder, then, scored in the 109th minute to give Portugal their first continental title. Nonetheless, that’s not what the match is remembered for. Vivid images of Cristiano Ronaldo stretchered out halfway into the game come to mind. That’s not the last we saw of him that night either, as the Portugal powerhouse stood at the sidelines, alongside coach Fernando Santos, shouting directions at players and motivating them.

Despite his recent controversies, Ronaldo remains an inspirational figure.

Lionel Messi

The closest Lionel Messi came to getting his hands on the football World Cup was in 2014 when Argentina made it to the final. The match went down to the wire, with the solitary goal coming in the 113th minute, courtesy Germany’s Mario Götze.

Messi carries a godly reputation among football fans worldwide, but in Argentina, he’s the second-best footballer their country has ever produced, behind Diego Maradona, who won them the trophy in 1986. Like Ronaldo, Messi’s trophy cabinet does not hold many FIFA event trophies. It is one of the reasons why people started losing faith in the Argentinian, even speculating that he would never win a World Cup. Argentina, did, however, win the 2021 Copa America title, restoring in fans that lost faith.

How Messi Can Inspire Argentina

The World Cup draw saw Argentina placed in Group C alongside Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland. Although the group looks comfortable for Messi and Co. to top, they will come face-to-face against a resilient Robert Lewandowski-led Poland. They won’t underestimate Saudi Arabia either, who are seen as one of football’s dark horses. Likewise, Mexico can turn into giant killers on their best day, and undervaluing them will be a mistake. All in all, Argentina have their hands full in the group stages.

Nevertheless, the bookies are backing Argentina as much as Brazil to win this year’s World Cup, what with it potentially being Messi’s final edition. Additionally, Argentina have remained unbeaten in 35 matches, a record they will not be willing to concede easily.

Messi has not outright claimed as this being the end of his international career but has left small hints for football fans to pick up on. So far, he has played 19 World Cup matches, contributing with six goals and five assists. The Argentinean has the experience of playing four World Cups and is well-versed in handling the pressures that come with representing a football-frenzy nation.

The previous World Cup in 2018 was a forgettable one for Argentina, and the sooner they stop reliving those memories, the better it will be for them and instead focus on their current form. Messi is an outstanding footballer and has won an international title just last year. Riding on those memories will do the South American nation a world of good.