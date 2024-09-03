US Open Day 8 Women's Singles Wrap: Karolina Muchova Continues Impressive Run; Swiatek Too Advances - in Pics

Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, reacts after defeating Jasmine Paolini, of Italy, in their fourth round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Jasmine Paolini, of Italy, reacts while leaving the court after losing to Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, in their fourth round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Jasmine Paolini, of Italy, returns a shot during a match against Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, in the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, returns a shot during a match against Jasmine Paolini, of Italy, in the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Jessica Pegula, of the United States, reacts after winning a match against Diana Shnaider, of Russia, in the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Diana Shnaider, of Russia, returns a shot during a match against Jessica Pegula, of the United States, in the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Jessica Pegula, of the United States, returns a shot during a match against Diana Shnaider, of Russia, in the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, reacts after defeating Liudmila Samsonova, of Russia, during a fourth round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Liudmila Samsonova, of Russia, returns a shot to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during a fourth round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Beatriz Haddad Maia, of Brazil, returns a shot during a match against Caroline Wozniacki, of Denmark, in the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Caroline Wozniacki, of Denmark, serves during a match against Beatriz Haddad Maia, of Brazil, in the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York