US Open Day 8 Women's Singles Wrap: Karolina Muchova Continues Impressive Run; Swiatek Too Advances - in Pics

Iga Swiatek continued her dominant run while the unseeded Karolina Muchova knocked out Jasmine Paolini, the French Open and Wimbledon runner-up. The No. 22 Beatriz Haddad Maia and Jessica Pegula too booked their quartefinal tickets with wins in the Round of 16. Check out the best pictures from day eight of the US Open women's singles tournament here.

US Open Tennis: Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, reacts after defeating Jasmine Paolini, of Italy

Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, reacts after defeating Jasmine Paolini, of Italy, in their fourth round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open Tennis: Jasmine Paolini, of Italy, reacts while leaving the court after losing to Karolina Muchova
Jasmine Paolini, of Italy, reacts while leaving the court after losing to Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, in their fourth round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

Jasmine Paolini, of Italy, reacts while leaving the court after losing to Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, in their fourth round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open Tennis: Jasmine Paolini, of Italy, returns a shot during a match against Karolina Muchova
Jasmine Paolini, of Italy, returns a shot during a match against Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, in the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

Jasmine Paolini, of Italy, returns a shot during a match against Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, in the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open Tennis: Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, returns a shot during a match against Jasmine Paolini
Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, returns a shot during a match against Jasmine Paolini, of Italy, in the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, returns a shot during a match against Jasmine Paolini, of Italy, in the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open Tennis: Jessica Pegula, of the United States, reacts after winning a match against Diana Shnaider, of Russia
Jessica Pegula, of the United States, reacts after winning a match against Diana Shnaider, of Russia, in the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

Jessica Pegula, of the United States, reacts after winning a match against Diana Shnaider, of Russia, in the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open Tennis: Diana Shnaider, of Russia, returns a shot during a match against Jessica Pegula
Diana Shnaider, of Russia, returns a shot during a match against Jessica Pegula, of the United States, in the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

Diana Shnaider, of Russia, returns a shot during a match against Jessica Pegula, of the United States, in the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open Tennis: Jessica Pegula, of the United States, returns a shot during a match against Diana Shnaider
Jessica Pegula, of the United States, returns a shot during a match against Diana Shnaider, of Russia, in the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

Jessica Pegula, of the United States, returns a shot during a match against Diana Shnaider, of Russia, in the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open Tennis: Iga Swiatek, of Poland, reacts after defeating Liudmila Samsonova, of Russia
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, reacts after defeating Liudmila Samsonova, of Russia, during a fourth round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

Iga Swiatek, of Poland, reacts after defeating Liudmila Samsonova, of Russia, during a fourth round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open Tennis: Liudmila Samsonova, of Russia, returns a shot to Iga Swiatek
US Open Tennis: Liudmila Samsonova, of Russia, returns a shot to Iga Swiatek | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Liudmila Samsonova, of Russia, returns a shot to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during a fourth round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open Tennis: Beatriz Haddad Maia, of Brazil, returns a shot during a match against Caroline Wozniacki, of Denmark
Beatriz Haddad Maia, of Brazil, returns a shot during a match against Caroline Wozniacki, of Denmark, in the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

Beatriz Haddad Maia, of Brazil, returns a shot during a match against Caroline Wozniacki, of Denmark, in the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open Tennis: Caroline Wozniacki, of Denmark, serves during a match against Beatriz Haddad Maia, of Brazil
Caroline Wozniacki, of Denmark, serves during a match against Beatriz Haddad Maia, of Brazil, in the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York

Caroline Wozniacki, of Denmark, serves during a match against Beatriz Haddad Maia, of Brazil, in the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York

