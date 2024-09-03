Tennis

US Open Day 8 Women's Singles Wrap: Karolina Muchova Continues Impressive Run; Swiatek Too Advances - in Pics

Iga Swiatek continued her dominant run while the unseeded Karolina Muchova knocked out Jasmine Paolini, the French Open and Wimbledon runner-up. The No. 22 Beatriz Haddad Maia and Jessica Pegula too booked their quartefinal tickets with wins in the Round of 16. Check out the best pictures from day eight of the US Open women's singles tournament here.