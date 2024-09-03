Tennis

US Open Day 8 Men's Singles Wrap: Sinner, De Minaur Win As Quarter-final Match-ups Finalised - In Pics

Jannik Sinner defeated Tommy Paul in straight sets to book a quarterfinal clash with Daniil Medvedev while Alex de Minaur too notched up a Round of 16 win to book a place in the last eight. De Minaur beat Jordan Thompson of America 6-0, 3-6,6-3,7-5 and will now face Britain's Jack Draper in the quarterfinal. Check out the best pictures from day eight of the US Open men's singles tournament here.