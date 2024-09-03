US Open Day 8 Men's Singles Wrap: Sinner, De Minaur Win As Quarter-final Match-ups Finalised - In Pics

Jannik Sinner, of Italy, reacts after defeating Tommy Paul, of the United States, during a fourth round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Tommy Paul, of the United States, waves to the fans after being defeated by Jannik Sinner, of Italy, during a fourth round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Tommy Paul, of the United States, reacts against Jannik Sinner, of Italy, during a fourth round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Jannik Sinner, of Italy, serves to Tommy Paul, of the United States, during a fourth round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Tommy Paul, of the United States, returns a shot to Jannik Sinner, of Italy, during a fourth round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Alex de Minaur, of Australia, reacts after defeating Jordan Thompson, of Australia, during a fourth round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Jordan Thompson, of Australia, reacts against Alex de Minaur, of Australia, during a fourth round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Alex de Minaur, of Australia, serves to Jordan Thompson, of Australia, during a fourth round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Alex de Minaur, of Australia, returns a shot to Jordan Thompson, of Australia, during a fourth round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Jordan Thompson, of Australia, serves to Alex de Minaur, of Australia, during a fourth round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.