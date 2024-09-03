Tennis

US Open Day 8 Men's Singles Wrap: Sinner, De Minaur Win As Quarter-final Match-ups Finalised - In Pics

Jannik Sinner defeated Tommy Paul in straight sets to book a quarterfinal clash with Daniil Medvedev while Alex de Minaur too notched up a Round of 16 win to book a place in the last eight. De Minaur beat Jordan Thompson of America 6-0, 3-6,6-3,7-5 and will now face Britain's Jack Draper in the quarterfinal. Check out the best pictures from day eight of the US Open men's singles tournament here.

US Open Tennis: Jannik Sinner, of Italy, reacts after defeating Tommy Paul, of the United States | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Jannik Sinner, of Italy, reacts after defeating Tommy Paul, of the United States, during a fourth round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

2/10
US Open Tennis: Tommy Paul, of the United States, waves to the fans after being defeated by Jannik Sinner
US Open Tennis: Tommy Paul, of the United States, waves to the fans after being defeated by Jannik Sinner | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Tommy Paul, of the United States, waves to the fans after being defeated by Jannik Sinner, of Italy, during a fourth round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

3/10
US Open Tennis: Tommy Paul, of the United States, reacts against Jannik Sinner, of Italy
US Open Tennis: Tommy Paul, of the United States, reacts against Jannik Sinner, of Italy | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Tommy Paul, of the United States, reacts against Jannik Sinner, of Italy, during a fourth round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

4/10
US Open Tennis: Jannik Sinner, of Italy, serves to Tommy Paul, of the United States
US Open Tennis: Jannik Sinner, of Italy, serves to Tommy Paul, of the United States | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Jannik Sinner, of Italy, serves to Tommy Paul, of the United States, during a fourth round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

5/10
US Open Tennis: Tommy Paul, of the United States, returns a shot to Jannik Sinner, of Italy
US Open Tennis: Tommy Paul, of the United States, returns a shot to Jannik Sinner, of Italy | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Tommy Paul, of the United States, returns a shot to Jannik Sinner, of Italy, during a fourth round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

6/10
US Open Tennis: Alex de Minaur, of Australia, reacts after defeating Jordan Thompson
US Open Tennis: Alex de Minaur, of Australia, reacts after defeating Jordan Thompson | Photo: AP/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Alex de Minaur, of Australia, reacts after defeating Jordan Thompson, of Australia, during a fourth round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

7/10
US Open Tennis: Jordan Thompson, of Australia, reacts against Alex de Minaur
US Open Tennis: Jordan Thompson, of Australia, reacts against Alex de Minaur | Photo: AP/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Jordan Thompson, of Australia, reacts against Alex de Minaur, of Australia, during a fourth round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

8/10
US Open Tennis: Alex de Minaur, of Australia, serves to Jordan Thompson
US Open Tennis: Alex de Minaur, of Australia, serves to Jordan Thompson | Photo: AP/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Alex de Minaur, of Australia, serves to Jordan Thompson, of Australia, during a fourth round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

9/10
US Open Tennis: Alex de Minaur, of Australia, returns a shot to Jordan Thompson
US Open Tennis: Alex de Minaur, of Australia, returns a shot to Jordan Thompson | Photo: AP/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Alex de Minaur, of Australia, returns a shot to Jordan Thompson, of Australia, during a fourth round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

10/10
US Open Tennis: Jordan Thompson, of Australia, serves to Alex de Minaur
US Open Tennis: Jordan Thompson, of Australia, serves to Alex de Minaur | Photo: AP/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Jordan Thompson, of Australia, serves to Alex de Minaur, of Australia, during a fourth round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

