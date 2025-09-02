Tennis

US Open 2025: Best Images From Third & Fourth Rounds

The following gallery showcases best images from third and fourth round at US Open 2025 detailing the players at Flushing Meadows. The likes of Aryna Sabalenka, Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz amongst others were seen in action as they progressed to the next round. US Open 2025 tennis tournament is the final Grand Slam tournament of this year and Jannik Sinner will look to defend his crown in the men's singles category whereas Sabalenka will be favourite too in the women's singles category.