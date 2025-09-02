Tennis

US Open 2025: Best Images From Third & Fourth Rounds

The following gallery showcases best images from third and fourth round at US Open 2025 detailing the players at Flushing Meadows. The likes of Aryna Sabalenka, Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz amongst others were seen in action as they progressed to the next round. US Open 2025 tennis tournament is the final Grand Slam tournament of this year and Jannik Sinner will look to defend his crown in the men's singles category whereas Sabalenka will be favourite too in the women's singles category.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
US Open Tennis Novak Djokovic
US Open Tennis Championships: Novak Djokovic vs Jan-Lennard Struff | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, pretends to play the violin after defeating Jan-Lennard Struff, of Germany, during the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships in New York.

2/21
US Open Tennis Carlos Alcaraz
US Open Tennis Championships: Carlos Alcaraz vs Luciano Darderi | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, returns a shot to Luciano Darderi, of Italy, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

3/21
US Open Tennis Emma Raducanu
US Open Tennis Championships: Emma Raducanu vs Elena Rybakina | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Emma Raducanu, of Great Britain, wipes sweat from her face between serves from Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

4/21
US Open Tennis Ben Shelton
US Open Tennis Championships: Ben Shelton vs Adrian Mannarino | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Ben Shelton, of the United States, reacts after a rally against Adrian Mannarino, of France, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

5/21
US Open Tennis Frances Tiafoe
US Open Tennis Championships: Frances Tiafoe vs Jan-Lennard Struff | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig

Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, watches his return shot to Jan-Lennard Struff, of Germany, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

6/21
US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie
US Open Tennis Championships: Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Fans watch the match between Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, and Cameron Norrie, of Great Britain, during the third round of the U.S . Open tennis championships in New York.

7/21
US Open Tennis Taylor Townsend
US Open Tennis Championships: Taylor Townsend vs Mirra Andreeva | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Taylor Townsend, of the United States, reacts after defeating Mirra Andreeva, of Russia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

8/21
US Open Tennis Linda Noskova
US Open Tennis Championships: Linda Noskova vs Karolina Muchova | Photo: AP/Andres Kudacki

Linda Noskova, of the Czech Republic, returns a shot against Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

9/21
US Open Tennis: Flavio Cobolli vs Lorenzo Musetti
US Open Tennis Championships: Flavio Cobolli vs Lorenzo Musetti | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa

Flavio Cobolli, of Italy, meets Lorenzo Musetti, of Italy, at the net after retiring in the match with an injury during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

10/21
US Open Tennis Coco Gauff
US Open Tennis Championships: Coco Gauff vs Magdalena Frech | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Coco Gauff, of the United States, serves against Magdalena Frech, of Poland, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

11/21
US Open Tennis Naomi Osaka
US Open Tennis Championships: Naomi Osaka vs Daria Kasatkina | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, returns a shot againts Daria Kasatkina, of Australia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

12/21
US Open 2025 Naomi Osaka
US Open Tennis Championships: Naomi Osaka vs Daria Kasatkina | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, returns a shot against Daria Kasatkina, of Australia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

13/21
US Open Tennis Jannik Sinner
US Open Tennis Championships: Jannik Sinner vs Denis Shapovalov | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Jannik Sinner, of Italy, returns a shot against Denis Shapovalov, of Canada, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

14/21
US Open Tennis Jannik Sinner
US Open Tennis Championships Jannik Sinner | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Jannik Sinner, of Italy, dries his face during a breat in the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

15/21
US Open Tennis Ekaterina Alexandrova
US Open Tennis Championships: Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Laura Siegemund | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Ekaterina Alexandrova, of Russia, returns a shot against Laura Siegemund, of Germany, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

16/21
US Open Tennis Iga Swiatek
US Open Tennis Championships: Iga Swiatek vs Anna Kalinskaya | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Iga Swiatek, of Poland, reacts after winning a game against Anna Kalinskaya, of Russia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

17/21
US Open Tennis Tommy Paul
US Open Tennis Championships Tommy Paul | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Tommy Paul, of the United States, reacts after losing the third set against Alexander Bublik, of Kazakhstan, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

18/21
US Open Tennis Jiri Lehecka
US Open Tennis Championships: Jiri Lehecka vs Adrian Mannarino | Photo: AP/Pamela Smith

Jiri Lehecka, of the Czech Republic, serves against Adrian Mannarino, of France, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

19/21
US Open Tennis Felix Auger-Aliassime
US Open Tennis Championships: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Andrey Rublev | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Felix Auger-Aliassime, of Canada, serves against Andrey Rublev, of Russia, during the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships in New York.

20/21
US Open Tennis Leandro Riedi
US Open Tennis Championships: Leandro Riedi vs Alex de Minaur | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa

Leandro Riedi, of Switzerland, serves against Alex de Minaur, of Australia, during the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships in New York.

21/21
US Open Tennis Coco Gauff
US Open Tennis Championships: Coco Gauff vs Naomi Osaka | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Coco Gauff, of the United States, reacts during a match against Naomi Osaka, of Japan, during the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships in New York.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Shubman Gill Heartbroken As Punjab Floods Ravage His Home State; Harbhajan Pledges Rescue Support

  2. Pat Cummins Injury: AUS's Premier Fast Bowler To Miss White-Ball Series Against India & New Zealand

  3. Mitchell Starc Announces T20I Retirement; To Focus On Tests, 2027 ODI World Cup

  4. UAE Vs Afghanistan, T20I Tri-Series 2025 Match 3: Rashid Khan-Led AFG Claim First Win

  5. Jamie Overton Takes Indefinite Break From Test Cricket: 'No Longer Possible To Commit To All Formats'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Naomi Osaka vs Coco Gauff, US Open 2025: Japanese Star Enters QFs At Flushing Meadows

  2. US Open 2025: Best Images From Third & Fourth Rounds

  3. Swiatek Vs Alexandrova, US Open 2025: Second Seed Marches Into Another Grand Slam QF

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Coco Gauff, US Open: Ex-World No. 1 Floors Third Seed To Enter Quarter-Finals

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Alexander Bublik Live Streaming, US Open 2025 Round Of 16: Preview, Head-To-Head Record

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World Championships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Heavy Rain Halts Delhi Traffic, Metro Services Disrupted At Rajiv Chowk: Key Updates

  2. A Creeping Kind Of Lawlessness In Indian Institutions Today

  3. Marathi Quota Row: HC Orders Jarange To Vacate Mumbai, Says Stir Not Peaceful

  4. Day In Pics: September 01, 2025

  5. Marching With The Masses

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. Modi Winds Up His Visit To Japan And China On A Positive Note

  2. SCO Summit 2025: In China, Modi Meets Putin, Says India and Russia's 'Close Cooperation' Important

  3. EU Chief’s Plane Hit By Suspected Russian GPS Jamming During Bulgaria Landing

  4. Trump Calls US-India Trade Deal A 'One-Sided Disaster'

  5. India Again Refuses to Back China’s Belt and Road at SCO Summit

Latest Stories

  1. Daily Horoscope for September 2, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Virgo, Scorpio, and Pisces

  2. Karnataka's Mahadevapura: Where Strangers Came To The Rolls

  3. Maharashtra Post-Election Sweep Cracked By RTI

  4. Trump’s Policies Spark Nationwide Labor Day Protests In U.S.

  5. Delhi On Alert As Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark, Evacuations Likely

  6. Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 4: Janhvi-Sidharth Starrer Witnesses Sharp Drop On Its First Monday

  7. Baaghi 4 OTT Release: Where To Watch Tiger Shroff-Sanjay Dutt Starrer After Its Theatrical Run

  8. WBJEE 2025 Counselling: Final Day for Round 1 Registration and Choice Filling Before September 3 Seat Allotment