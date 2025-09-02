Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, pretends to play the violin after defeating Jan-Lennard Struff, of Germany, during the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships in New York.
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, returns a shot to Luciano Darderi, of Italy, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Emma Raducanu, of Great Britain, wipes sweat from her face between serves from Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Ben Shelton, of the United States, reacts after a rally against Adrian Mannarino, of France, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, watches his return shot to Jan-Lennard Struff, of Germany, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Fans watch the match between Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, and Cameron Norrie, of Great Britain, during the third round of the U.S . Open tennis championships in New York.
Taylor Townsend, of the United States, reacts after defeating Mirra Andreeva, of Russia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Linda Noskova, of the Czech Republic, returns a shot against Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Flavio Cobolli, of Italy, meets Lorenzo Musetti, of Italy, at the net after retiring in the match with an injury during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Coco Gauff, of the United States, serves against Magdalena Frech, of Poland, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, returns a shot againts Daria Kasatkina, of Australia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, returns a shot against Daria Kasatkina, of Australia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Jannik Sinner, of Italy, returns a shot against Denis Shapovalov, of Canada, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Jannik Sinner, of Italy, dries his face during a breat in the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Ekaterina Alexandrova, of Russia, returns a shot against Laura Siegemund, of Germany, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, reacts after winning a game against Anna Kalinskaya, of Russia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Tommy Paul, of the United States, reacts after losing the third set against Alexander Bublik, of Kazakhstan, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Jiri Lehecka, of the Czech Republic, serves against Adrian Mannarino, of France, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Felix Auger-Aliassime, of Canada, serves against Andrey Rublev, of Russia, during the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships in New York.
Leandro Riedi, of Switzerland, serves against Alex de Minaur, of Australia, during the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships in New York.
Coco Gauff, of the United States, reacts during a match against Naomi Osaka, of Japan, during the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships in New York.