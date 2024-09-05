US Open 2024: Roger Federer Receives Warm Applause At Flushing Meadows Upon Return - Watch

Swiss tennis ace Roger Federer made a return to the US Open albeit as a fan in the evening session on Tuesday, September 3. (More Tennis News)
The 20-time Grand Slam champion was at the Flushing Meadows to witness the women's quarter-final tie between Aryna Sabalenka and Zheng Qinwen and later on, men's quarter-final match between Grigor Dimitrov and Frances Tiafoe.
The official X handle (formerly Twitter) of the US Open shared a video of Federer receiving a grand welcome. “Welcome back, legend! Great to have you in Arthur Ashe Stadium, Roger Federer,” read the post.
Federer recently gave his opinion on the Jannik Sinner doping case. He said, "It’s not something we want to see in our sport. This type of news, regardless of whether he did something or not … It’s just noise that we don’t want. I understand the frustration about has he been treated the same as others, and I think this is where it comes down to,” the Swiss champion said in an interview with NBC’s Today Show on Tuesday, as per Reuters.
Federer, a five-time US Open champion, last competed in the competition back in 2019. The Swiss ace won the US Open titles five times from 2004-2008. He also reached the finals in 2009 and 2015. Federer called time on his tennis career following the Laver Cup in 2022.