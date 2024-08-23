US Open 2024: Ons Jabeur Withdraws From Flushing Meadows With Shoulder Injury

Ons Jabeur has withdrawn from the US Open with a shoulder injury just days before the season's final grand slam gets under way. (More Tennis News)
Most recently, she featured at the Canadian Open in Toronto where she lost in straight sets to Naomi Osaka in the first round.
The Tunisian has been struggling with injuries all season, seeing her miss the Paris Olympics and tournaments in Washington and Cincinnati.
And, just hours after the draw for the US Open was made, the world number 17 decided that her shoulder injury will not allow her to compete at Flushing Meadows.
"I am truly sad to announce that my shoulder won’t recover in time for the US Open. I feel I need to give 100 % and today it's not possible yet," Jabeur wrote on Instagram.
"Life has ups and downs, but sometimes in the very negative moments we all need to find the positive in it. This year has been very tough for me, but I know somewhere the light is there.
"Always grateful for the unconditional support you all bring to me."
The 29-year-old will be replaced in the draw by Elise Mertens, who will become the number 33 seed.
Jabeur achieved her best grand slam result at the US Open, reaching the final in 2022, but lost in straight sets to Iga Swiatek.
She also came agonisingly close to a major title in two further final appearances at Wimbledon in 2022 and 2023.